Three Things to Watch for in the Kings' Final 20 Games

The Sacramento Kings are sitting in last place in the Western Conference at 14-48 through 62 games, and with 20 games left, there is not much hope for the franchise. However, just because they are out of the playoff race does not mean they are playing for nothing.

Even though most Kings fans are simply ready for the offseason, here are three things to watch as Sacramento plays its final 20 games of the 2025-26 season.

The rookies

The Kings have had one of the best rookie trios in the NBA this season, with Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell all making a name for themselves. What they can do in the final stretch of the season will be very telling, though.

Clifford is coming off a 26-point outing against the Los Angeles Lakers, and if the Kings give him freedom to find his spots and run the offense for the final 20 games, we should see more performances like this.

Raynaud has been consistently impressive all season, but has stepped up his game recently. Over his last eight appearances, Raynaud has averaged 15.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 57.3% from the field. As he aims to earn All-Rookie honors, we can expect the 7-foot-1 big man to have a strong finish to the season.

Cardwell is currently sidelined with an ankle sprain, but before the injury, he was finding his rhythm as the Kings' backup center. With his size and natural defensive feel, Cardwell should continue to make a huge impact on that end of the floor once he returns.

The new additions

The Kings had a standard roster spot and one two-way spot to fill, so they decided to take a chance on a pair of former first-round picks. They signed Killian Hayes to a 10-day contract and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to a two-way deal, but do either player have a future in Sacramento?

Baldwin Jr. played 21 minutes in his Kings debut, dropping five points and three rebounds on 2-6 shooting. Since then, he has played a combined 16 minutes through two games, scoring just four points on 1-3 shooting. The Kings have nothing to lose by giving the 23-year-old forward more opportunities as the season comes to an end.

Hayes has just a few days remaining on his deal, but it would not be shocking for the team to ultimately give him a rest-of-season contract. In his four appearances with the Kings, Hayes is averaging 2.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, shooting an abysmal 13% from the field. Again, though, what do the Kings have to lose by giving the 24-year-old some more run?

Top draft prospects and lottery standings

The Kings have the NBA's worst record, so as sad as it is, losing the majority of their final 20 games is more beneficial than winning. By holding onto the league's worst record, the Kings are guaranteed a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and will have a 14% chance to land the first-overall pick.

And now that we are in March, college basketball will be in full swing. From conference tournaments to the NCAA Tournament, some of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft will have their chance to shine when the stakes are the highest.

For a player like Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson, who many are questioning his commitment, a good run in March could solidify him as the top prospect. The same goes for Cam Boozer or AJ Dybantsa, though, as the Kings' scouts will be keeping an extra eye on these top prospects in March.

Other prospects to keep an eye on include North Carolina's Caleb Wilson, Houston's Kingston Flemings, Arkansas' Darius Acuff, Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., Tennessee's Nate Ament, and many more. This year's draft class is loaded, and the Kings need to make sure they snag the right prospect to turn around their franchise.