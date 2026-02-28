The NBA Draft Prospect Who Could Save the Sacramento Kings

Despite winning two of their last three games, the Sacramento Kings have the NBA's worst record at 14-47 with just 21 games left in the season. Sure, they can still try to win games, but all eyes have already shifted toward what the 2026 NBA Draft has in store for the struggling franchise.

The Kings have made just one playoff appearance in the last 20 seasons, and it is no secret that they need to land a prospect who can completely turn around the franchise. Who will that be?

Luckily for the Kings, it is the perfect year to have the league's worst record. The 2026 NBA Draft class is expected to be historic, headlined by guys like Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa. There will be debates about who should be at the top of Sacramento's board until they actually make the selection on June 25, but one prospect is the safest bet, and that is what the Kings need.

Why AJ Dybantsa is the answer

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Of course, Peterson and Boozer are incredible prospects, but if the Kings want to take a chance on a player who can legitimately change the franchise, Dybantsa is likely the answer.

Dybantsa, a 19-year-old 6-foot-9 forward, has been incredible during his freshman year at BYU. This season, he is averaging 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 53.2% from the field and playing in every game.

It is hard to find many weaknesses in Dybantsa's game, besides a three-point shot that needs some work, but that does not mean he is not capable of knocking down some shots from deep.

Dybantsa has managed to improve throughout his freshman season, as his recent play has been off the charts. In his last ten games, Dybantsa is averaging 29.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, while efficiently shooting 51.2% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc. If he finishes the season playing at this level, it would be hard to see him fall past the first-overall pick in June.

Despite the loss, AJ Dybantsa dropped 35 PTS against No. 4 Arizona 😳 pic.twitter.com/XaQNeLVK44 — ESPN (@espn) February 19, 2026

If the Kings were able to land Dybantsa and create a three-man frontcourt of him, Keegan Murray, and Maxime Raynaud, the future of the franchise would be much brighter. Again, anyone could make a case for Peterson or Boozer as the answer, or even a player like Caleb Wilson, Darius Acuff, Kingston Flemings, or other star prospects.

The moral of the story is that the 2026 NBA Draft is completely loaded, but that does not mean every prospect who seems like an All-Star will live up to their potential. If the Kings want a safe bet with a sky-high ceiling, Dybantsa is their guy.