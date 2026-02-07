What We Learned As Kings Fall to Clippers, Losing Streak Reaches 11

The Sacramento Kings had a chance to end their losing streak as they held close to the Los Angeles Clippers through the fourth quarter, but they weren't able to get over the hump in clutch time as the game slipped away.

They used a late game surge like we've seen before this season to get the game back to a closer score, losing by only three in the end, but the Clippers quietly gained control when it mattered against the young, inexperienced Kings. Kawhi Leonard put on a masterclass with 31 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals, and John Collins chipped in 22 points on 8-of-12 from the field.

While the Kings didn't get the win, they did get more experience for the young players, and we learned once again that the focus is on developing the youth. Much like against the Memphis Grizzlies , the veterans sat both to end the first half as well as the close game.

Maxime Raynaud was the only starter to score in double digits, with Zach LaVine, Russell Westbrook, and De'Andre Hunter each scoring six points, and DeMar DeRozan just five. It's been expected for their minutes to go down, but the drop-off in playing time has been steep following the trade deadline.

Taking Advantage of the Opportunity

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles against Los Angeles Clippers guard Cam Christie (12) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The young players are taking advantage of the situation and playing good, fun basketball. The team may not be winning, but the growth of the three rookies is showing more and more. So far this season, it feels like we've seen one of Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell have great games or moments, but there haven't been prolonged stretches where we've seen all three excel at the same time.

But now in back-to-back games, the trio is starting to gel. Dylan Cardwell continued his ascension, finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal. Raynaud had five rebounds and two steals to go along with his 12 points. And Clifford had 16 points and did a little bit of everything on both ends of the court.

The three of them are starting to get more minutes as a trio, and while there aren't numbers to look at yet with the small sample size, getting them as much time on the court together would go a long way for the Kings' future.

Monk Still Got It

Every once in awhile, Malik Monk will remind everyone why he was the runner up Sixth Man of the Year for the Beam Team. He had an electric 18 points (team-high) on 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. When Monk gets rolling like he did, he gets the entire arena engaged. The crowds may be thinning in Golden 1 Center, but the energy was still high tonight when the Kings went on their runs.

And a huge part of that was Monk. His days seem numbered in Sacramento, but for as long as possible, Kings fans will cheer for their fan-favorite guard.

Hunter Exits

It should also be noted that new King De'Andre Hunter had to leave the game after suffering a hit to the eye.

Sacramento Kings forward De'Andre Hunter (left eye) will not return to tonight's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) February 7, 2026

It didn't look pretty, and Hunter could miss some time as he was bleeding from his eye. With the Kings in no rush to get wins, he should take his time getting back, especially with the All-Star game on the horizon.

Recommended Articles