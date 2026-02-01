Kings List Westbrook and Monk on Injury Report for Wizards Game

The Sacramento Kings are gearing up for their first game since trading Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dario Šarić to the Chicago Bulls. Since De'Andre Hunter will likely not be available to make his debut yet, the Kings will automatically be down three players for Sunday's matchup against the Washington Wizards.

With Ellis and Schröder both likely already on their way to Cleveland, the Kings' backcourt is taking a hit. Not to mention, the Kings are also dealing with a couple of key injuries in that department as well. The Kings have listed Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk on their injury report against the Wizards, and if they are not able to suit up, Sacramento could be in trouble.

Kings could be missing four key guards

Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Kings have listed both Westbrook and Monk as questionable for Sunday's matchup, while also ruling out standout forward Keegan Murray for the 15th consecutive game. The Kings' full injury report:

Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (right heel contusion)

Russell Westbrook - QUESTIONABLE (right foot contusion)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Westbrook, the Kings' starting point guard, has already missed their last two games after playing in each of their first 48 games of the season. In their last two games with Westbrook out, the Kings leaned on Schröder to take his place, but they obviously do not have that option anymore. It's also worth mentioning that Westbrook has been incredible when facing his former teams this season, setting up a potential masterclass if he is able to return from injury on Sunday.

They are in a similar position with Monk, as they would love to turn to Ellis if the standout sixth man is sidelined, but they will have to adjust to not having that option.

If Westbrook and Monk are both sidelined, the Kings' backcourt room would consist of Nique Clifford, Zach LaVine, Devin Carter, and two-way guards Daeqwon Plowden and Isaiah Stevens. For obvious reasons, the Kings are certainly desperate to have at least one of Westbrook or Monk available.

Wizards' injury report vs. Kings

Jan 27, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) reacts to a call during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Wizards are also dealing with some key injuries, most notably to standout center Alex Sarr and key rookie Tre Johnson. Four-time All-Star Trae Young has yet to make his Wizards debut since getting traded, and he will remain sidelined on Sunday. The Wizards' full injury report:

Alex Sarr - QUESTIONABLE (right calf soreness)

Tre Johnson - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Tristan Vukcevic - OUT (left hamstring strain)

Cam Whitmore - OUT (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis)

Trae Young - OUT (right knee MCL sprain; quad contusion)

This matchup between the Kings and Wizards is a battle of the tankers, and it would surprisingly benefit the Kings by losing. If the Kings beat the Wizards on Sunday, they would fall from first place in the lottery standings to third, but of course, there are still plenty of games left to play anyway.

Regardless of the lottery odds, it would be great for the Kings to snap their eight-game winning streak and end their six-game road trip on a high note before heading back to Sacramento.

The Kings and Wizards are set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. PT in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

