Why Hunter’s Injury Stings the Kings More Than Others

It's hard to imagine the Sacramento Kings getting any worse, but somehow, that's what just happened with the latest De'Andre Hunter injury update . The Kings not only sit last in the NBA standings at 12-45, but now face the final 25 games without their only trade deadline acquisition in Hunter.

Hunter joins Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine on the injury report for the rest of the season, but his season-ending injury hits a little different than the two former All-Stars. That's usually not the case, as losing an All-Star caliber player is generally a bigger loss, but the Kings aren't in a normal situation for the rest of the season, or even next year.

Sabonis and LaVine's futures in Sacramento are questionable at best, with both likely on the trading block again this offseason. Hunter, however, could be a key player on the roster next year, and even longer if the Kings see him as a long-term option on the wings.

In a season where wins and losses don't matter, this was the perfect opportunity for him to start developing chemistry with the other young players, and especially fellow wing Keegan Murray. Hunter talked just days ago how he was excited about his pairing with Murray, but now we'll have to wait to see the two of them together on the court until next season.

Even that is up in the air, as it wouldn't be shocking if one of them is traded with everything being on the table in Sacramento. Perry likely won't move off of either Murray or Hunter, as they are the only two true wings on the roster, but anything can happen in the NBA.

Wing Depth Strikes Again

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) guard Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Another thing that sets Hunter's injury apart from LaVine and Sabonis' is his position. As mentioned above, he's one of two true wings on the roster, and the Kings don't have anyone to put in his position and ask for the same type of production.

When LaVine went down, Nique Clifford, Malik Monk, and even Devin Carter were all available to take more minutes. And when Sabonis went out, Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell, and Drew Eubanks can all fill in for the center position. None of those players are All-Stars like the two injured players, but at least there are bodies who can fill in in similar roles in the lineup.

That's just not the case for Hunter. Last night against the Orlando Magic, Precious Achiuwa got the start at the power forward spot, and he'll likely continue to get the starting nod simply because there isn't anyone else.

Achiuwa has been a solid pickup this season, but his future in Sacramento is just as much in the air as the rest of the veterans. Having Hunter in that spot would have given the Kings a much better chance to start building towards something, but alas, here we are.

The Kings still have 25 games left, and every day it feels like each game matters less and less. This injury just compounds that feeling as the Kings finish one of their worst seasons in franchise history.