Three Realistic Free Agent Forwards the Kings Should Target

The Sacramento Kings enter another pivotal offseason with roster flexibility and tough decisions ahead, especially in the frontcourt and wing rotation.

In a perfect world, Sacramento would love to bring back Precious Achiuwa after a strong season where his energy, versatility, and defensive presence made a clear impact on both ends of the floor. His ability to switch defensively, rebound, handle the ball in spurts, and play multiple positions made him an ideal fit within the Kings’ system.

However, if the market pushes his price beyond what Sacramento is comfortable paying, the team will need to pivot quickly. That opens the door to several affordable free agents who could replicate similar production or fill comparable roles. Looking ahead, three names stand out as realistic options: Matisse Thybulle, Dean Wade, and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Matisse Thybulle

Mar 10, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Matisse Thybulle (4) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Matisse Thybulle would immediately give the Kings something they have consistently lacked: elite perimeter defense paired with real versatility. A two-time All-Defensive selection, Thybulle has built his reputation as one of the most disruptive defenders in the league, capable of guarding multiple positions from point guards to wings.

He has averaged 5.8 points per game while shooting close to 40 percent from three this season, showing growth as a complementary offensive piece. What makes Thybulle especially appealing is that he is arguably the best defender in this group by a wide margin, bringing the same type of defensive flexibility Achiuwa provided in the frontcourt, but on the perimeter. His ability to switch, rotate, and create turnovers fits perfectly in a modern defensive scheme.

The biggest concern is availability, as injuries have limited him at times, but when healthy, he provides elite value. He could command a contract similar to or slightly above what Achiuwa might receive, but his defensive impact and versatility would make that a worthwhile risk.

Dean Wade

Feb 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Dean Wade represents a different type of versatile fit, one that leans more toward size, spacing, and positional flexibility in the frontcourt. At 6-foot-9, Wade can play both forward spots and even slide into small-ball lineups when needed, mirroring the kind of role flexibility Achiuwa brought this past season.

He averaged 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season, showing he can contribute without needing touches. Wade’s versatility comes from his ability to defend multiple positions, stretch the floor with his shooting, and make smart decisions within the offense. He may not be as explosive athletically, but he brings a steady, reliable presence that allows lineups to function smoothly.

His skill set would allow Sacramento to maintain lineup flexibility without sacrificing spacing. Financially, he would likely fall in a similar affordable range, making him a low-risk option who still checks many of the same boxes Achiuwa did.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Apr 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) attempts a free throw against the Boston Celtics in the first half of a game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kelly Oubre Jr. offers the most dynamic and versatile offensive package of the three, while still bringing defensive flexibility. Throughout his career, Oubre has shown he can play both wing positions, attack off the dribble, and finish in transition, while also contributing as an active defender.

He has been a consistent double-digit scorer, using his athleticism and length to impact games in multiple ways. Oubre’s versatility is similar to Achiuwa’s in the sense that he can fill different roles depending on the lineup, whether that is as a scorer, slasher, or energy defender. He has also shown the ability to generate steals and play passing lanes, adding another layer to his defensive profile.

Kelly Oubre Jr. going to work on both ends of the floor! A fantastic sequence from him here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JTpAfVN55q — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) May 1, 2026

While his consistency can fluctuate, his ability to influence the game across multiple areas makes him an intriguing fit. Like the others, his expected price range would likely align with or slightly exceed what Achiuwa might command, but his all-around impact could justify the investment.

Ultimately, the Kings’ offseason strategy may hinge on whether they can retain Achiuwa or are forced to explore alternatives. If they do lose him, each of these three players offers a different yet versatile pathway to replacing his impact.

Thybulle brings elite defensive disruption across multiple positions, Wade offers positional flexibility and floor spacing, and Oubre provides scoring and athletic versatility on the wing. All three mirror the kind of multi-dimensional role Achiuwa filled, even if they do it in slightly different ways.

Sacramento’s front office will need to weigh cost, fit, and long-term upside as they continue shaping a roster that appears to be trending younger and more flexible. If they choose wisely, one of these affordable options could step in and deliver meaningful production next season.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest Sacramento Kings news.