Two NBA Free Agents the Kings Need to Bring Back This Offseason

The Sacramento Kings have a very busy 2026 offseason ahead of them, and while they are limited financially, free agency will still be key as they look ahead to a hopefully improved 2026-27 season.

After losing 60 games this season, there are likely a handful of players the Kings' front office would be content to let go. However, there are two pending free agents in mind that they need to try to bring back.

Russell Westbrook

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) gestures against the LA Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

While general manager Scott Perry said the Kings are trying to get younger, bringing back 37-year-old Russell Westbrook could be a surprisingly good decision. Sacramento's young core has made it clear that Westbrook has had a huge impact on each of them this season, especially projected All-Rookie First Team big man Maxime Raynaud.

As the Kings look to get even younger, Westbrook's presence as a veteran leader becomes more valuable. Perry assured that he will "keep the lines of communication open" about a potential Westbrook return, saying that the veteran point guard is "always welcome" there.

Of course, Westbrook's leadership is his best trait at this point in his career, but that does not mean he is not also making an on-court impact. This season, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game as an 18-year veteran.

RUSS PASSES STEVE NASH 👏



With this assist, Russell Westbrook passes Steve Nash for 5th on the all-time ASSISTS list! pic.twitter.com/CWL6UyvG0T — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2026

Sure, the Kings would prefer to get a younger starting point guard who better fits their timeline, but having Westbrook as a backup, especially to have him on the sidelines and in the locker room, could prove very beneficial for everyone involved.

Precious Achiuwa

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) drives to the basket during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Kings signed Precious Achiuwa a couple of weeks into the season, and he was arguably one of the best in-season additions across the NBA. Through 73 appearances, Achiuwa averaged 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.8% from the field.

Achiuwa made a clear impact in Sacramento this season, especially once he became their starting power forward to create a dynamic frontcourt alongside Raynaud. Not to mention, he is just 26 years old, fitting like a glove into the Kings' young core.

With the Kings tied up financially, and Achiuwa potentially demanding more than a veteran minimum in free agency, it could be challenging for the team to bring him back. However, it would be a shame if his Kings tenure lasted just one season after working so well together.

Similar to the sentiment he shared about Westbrook, Perry said the Kings would "like to have [Achiuwa] back here" and hopes they will "continue to do business together."

As the Kings look toward a new era, with the potential departure of some of their veterans this offseason, hanging onto a couple of the players who give it their all every night would be ideal. Westbrook and Achiuwa both play Doug Christie's brand of basketball, and letting them walk in free agency would be ruining a good thing they have going on in Sacramento.

Of course, the Kings need to make plenty of changes this offseason, but getting rid of Westbrook and Achiuwa should certainly not be a part of their plan.

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