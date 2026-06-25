Top Undrafted Free Agents Signed by the Kings: Who Matters and Who Doesn't

Scott Perry and the Sacramento Kings continued their offseason work following a draft that is being highly regarded throughout the league and media. After drafting Darius Acuff Jr. and Alex Karaban in the first round, and Emanuel Sharp yesterday in the second round, the news of Summer League additions is already trickling in, with the exhibition games just around the corner.

Marquel Sutton

Source: LSU forward Marquel Sutton has agreed to play NBA Summer League with the Sacramento Kings.



The 6-foot-8, 225-pound senior averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds this past season, bringing physicality and versatility to Sacramento’s summer roster. — Aryan (@Ary_Report) June 25, 2026

Marquel Sutton joins the Kings as a versatile wing option, something the Kings are doing a great job of collecting this offseason. Perry appears to have a type when it comes to his role players, and Sutton fits that mold, albeit without the proven three-point shooting.

In 32 games for LSU last season, Sutton averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists on 45.7% shooting from the field and 30.3% from three. That three-point shooting is a career-high from his four years in college, and shows that more improvement could be on the way.

Elias Ralph

NEWS: Pacific’s Elias Ralph will join the Sacramento Kings for NBA Summer League, sources tell DraftExpress.



The 6’7” Canadian forward averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 stocks per game.



Drilled 40.9% of his 137 three-point attempts this season. pic.twitter.com/xwE7tWnLEi — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 25, 2026

Elias Ralph is another forward option to add to the mix, but unlike Sutton, he's a much more proven three-point shooter. In 33 games with the Pacific Tigers, Ralph averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game on 46.7% shooting from the field and 40.9% on three. And it wasn't just the percentage from three, but a nice volume of 4.2 attempts per game as well.

After finishing last year with the fewest threes per game last season, the Kings are clearly putting an emphasis on bringing in shooters this offseason. Even though it's just Summer League, keep an eye on all the players who show they can light it up from beyond the arc as the Kings look to fill out the back end of their roster.

B.J. Edwards

SMU guard BJ Edwards has signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings, source tells @247Sports pic.twitter.com/Z1JkfzxqGM — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) June 25, 2026

It's not to say that Edwards doesn't matter as much as Sutton and Ralph, but compared to the two front-court players, Edwards joins the franchise as a guard behind both draftees Darius Acuff Jr. and Emanuel Sharp. It's always hard for Summer League players to break out and make the NBA, but Edwards path to minutes is harder to envision than Sutton and Ralph.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.3 steals last season on 47.4% shooting from the field and 37.2% from three. He once again fits the mold of what Perry is trying to do. A higher volume three-point shooter who can play defense. It's something that you can never have enough of, and Perry is clearly emphasizing finding that type of player to round out the back end of the roster this season.

It looks like if you can play defense, and shoot the three on any consistent volume and efficiency, you have a chance of making an impact in Sacramento this season. The Kings will begin their exhibition season with the California Classic from July 3rd to July 6th before heading to Las Vegas for the larger tournament with all NBA teams.

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