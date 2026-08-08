Two Unique Lineups the Kings Need to Experiment With This Season

The Sacramento Kings are entering a season with little to no expectations to compete in the tough Western Conference, which gives them a chance to experiment and see what sticks . This is the time to let things go wrong and learn what works and what doesn't. Sure, some losses may pile up because of it, but the Kings could also stumble upon something that unlocks the franchise going forward.

Here are two lineups that Doug Christie and the coaching staff should take a look at sometime this season to see if they can create a game plan for years to come.

The Wing-Centric Lineup

PG - Darius Acuff Jr, SG - De'Andre Hunter, SF - Keegan Murray, PF - Precious Achiuwa, C - Jonathan Mogbo

Feb 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) drives to the basket aas Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For years, the Kings have been undersized and outmatched on the wings. But coming into this season, Scott Perry has quietly put together a roster with a handful of options for Doug Christie to experiment with on the wings.

In this lineup, the Kings wouldn't necessarily have the most length possible out of all their options, but it would be the most switchable lineup they could throw out there. At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, De'Andre Hunter at the shooting guard spot feels like a cheat code. Keegan Murray is 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Precious Achiuwa is 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, and Jonathan Mogbo matches Achiuwa at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan.

It's a lineup that feels so foreign to Sacramento, who was wing-averse for years under Monte McNair. And it would also set up Darius Acuff Jr. for success, as it surrounds him with players who can help make up for his defensive deficiencies. And with Acuff leading the charge on offense, these five should theoretically have no problem scoring while holding their own on defense and on the boards thanks to the all-around size and athleticism.

The All-Defense Lineup

PG - Emanuel Sharp, SG - Nique Clifford, SF - De'Andre Hunter, PF - Keegan Murray, C - Dylan Cardwell

Oct 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) blocks the shot of Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) during the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, Acuff will be the Kings' focal point going forward, but there's a reason the Kings were able to snag him with the seventh overall pick instead of him coming off the board in the top four picks. Even if his aforementioned defense improves this season, he's likely never going to be a defensive anchor for Sacramento.

Emanuel Sharp, on the other hand, has already shown that he can be a pesky defender who leads a unit on the perimeter. And pairing him with Nique Clifford, Hunter, Murray, and Dylan Cardwell gives the Kings potentially their best defensive rotation in years.

Not only would Sharp lead the charge on the perimeter, but Cardwell has already shown flashes of being a defensive anchor inside the likes of which the Kings have never seen. He has the ability to make up for perimeter mistakes with his size and ability around the rim, but that skill looks even better when paired with players who have strong defensive skills, so he's not having to make defense-saving plays every time down the floor.

Just like the lineup above, we see the duo of Hunter and Murray, which just shows how nice it is to have two true wings in the main rotation. Both are above-average defenders who can guard multiple positions. And throw in Clifford, who's best NBA trait might end up being his defense.

The main question with this lineup would be if they could generate enough offense to make it work, but in an ideal world, we'll see Murray step into that role more this season (what we were hoping for last year). And Clifford has shown flashes of being able to run the offense, at least enough to keep them afloat. If they can lean into the defense-generates-offense mantra, this lineup could become a lockdown option when Christie wants to lean all the way into defense.

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