Ben Simmons Receives Huge Update Amid Kings' Interest: Report
The Sacramento Kings have been linked to a few big-name players throughout the 2025 NBA offseason, but former first-overall pick Ben Simmons has seemed like the most realistic.
Simmons, 29, has been sitting in free agency all offseason, and the Kings have been among the handful of teams linked to him. However, the Kings recently filled their 15th roster spot by re-signing Doug McDermott, making a Simmons signing unlikely, but not impossible.
Via Brett Siegel: "Sacramento would need to free up a roster spot if they were to pursue Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, or someone else still remaining in free agency via a minimum contract.
Terence Davis has a non-guaranteed $2.55M contract for the 25-26 season."
Simmons is a 6-foot-10 point guard with high-level playmaking and defensive tools to be a very impactful player, but his offensive woes and struggles to stay on the court have held him back.
Still, Simmons should be a coveted free agent for teams looking for a backup point guard or power forward with a winning skillset. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that Simmons is expected to make a choice for his next NBA team in the next week.
"I’m told he’s probably going to make a choice in the next week," Windhorst said. "Kings, Suns, Knicks & Celtics have all been connected to him."
With Simmons expected to make a decision soon, the entire question of whether or not the Kings are interested will end. The latest report from Carmichael Dave on Sactown Sports 1140's The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross reveals that Simmons' camp approached the Kings, but the franchise is unsure about his fit with the team.
"I know Simmons' camp has approached, amongst other teams, the Kings... If the Kings were to bring in Ben Simmons, it would almost certainly need to be on a minimum deal, and it doesn't sound like that's what they're in the market for," Dave said. "From what I tapped in and heard was, it's nothing against him, just not a fit for what they're looking for. Not a fit for the culture stuff and all of that."
Simmons, if he is able to stay healthy, will be a good addition for any team this offseason, and all of the franchises involved in his decision are certainly ready to find out his final choice.