Chet Holmgren's Injury Status for Thunder-Kings
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the best team in basketball this season with a 59-12 record, and have done so while battling injuries.
Star center Chet Holmgren has only played in 24 of their 71 games so far this season, and his status remains uncertain for OKC's matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.
The Thunder have listed Holmgren as questionable for Tuesday's game in Sacramento due to a left hip strain, and the star big man is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game.
The Thunder have been dominant this season, whether or not Holmgren plays. OKC has a 20-4 record when Holmgren is able to suit up, but they are still a blistering 39-8 when he sits.
Through 24 appearances this season, Holmgren is averaging 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, becoming an elite two-way force for the Thunder after they drafted him second overall in 2022.
The Kings have lost three consecutive games heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder and eight of their last ten. Of course, they could catch a much-needed break with both Holmgren and star forward Jalen Williams listed as questionable, but OKC is still a wildly dangerous team without them.
The Thunder are looking to extend their current winning streak to seven games, while the Kings are desperate to just get one.
The Kings and Thunder face off at 7 p.m. PST on Tuesday in Sacramento on TNT.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!