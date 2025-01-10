Inside The Kings

De'Aaron Fox's Final Injury Status for Kings vs Celtics

The Sacramento Kings have downgraded De'Aaron Fox's status against the Boston Celtics.

Logan Struck

Jan 3, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
/ Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Under interim head coach Doug Christie, the Sacramento Kings have won five consecutive games to move to 18-19 on the season, tied for tenth place in the Western Conference. The momentum has completely shifted in Sacramento, as the Kings have confidence in making a playoff push.

The Kings have even won their last two games without star point guard De'Aaron Fox. A blowout 30-point win over the Golden State Warriors and a double-overtime comeback win over the Miami Heat while Fox is sidelined is certainly a good sign for this Kings squad, but time will tell how well they can perform without their All-Star point guard.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the ball next to Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1)
Dec 19, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the ball next to Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Fox is averaging 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season, shooting nearly 70 percent at the rim and leading all guards in paint scoring outside the restricted area.

Fox is putting forth another All-Star-caliber season, but after playing in the first 35 games of the season, he has missed the last two with a glute contusion.

Unfortunately for the Kings, they will be without Fox for the third consecutive game against the Boston Celtics on Friday.

The Kings are going into one of their toughest matchups of the season on Friday against the Celtics in Boston, so playing without Fox is a huge blow. The Celtics are practically fully healthy, as their advantage over the Kings has only grown larger with Fox being ruled out.

Sacramento can certainly still go into Boston with an upset over the defending champs in mind, but not having their star point guard certainly hurts their chances.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

