Deadline Looming for Kings' Young Guard Devin Carter
When Devin Carter was picked 13th overall by the Sacramento Kings and their previous front office, there was definitely some confusion around the league. The Kings already had an abundance of guards on the roster and finding playing time for Carter was going to be a challenge even after moving Davion Mitchell.
To make matters worse, the Kings desperately needed help in the front court and passed on 6’8” Tristan Da Silva. The issue with Carter and the Kings simply comes down to fit, and the team’s roster is making a seemingly easy decision much more interesting.
A Team Option Looming
When players are drafted in the first round, their contracts are scaled by where they are picked and include two team options for the third and fourth years of the contract. For Carter and the Kings, that first team option date is coming on October 31st.
It is incredibly rare for teams to decline the first of two team options for a first-round draft pick like Carter, but his name being circulated in trade talks and his spot in the rotation makes the decision a little murkier than expected for Sacramento.
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jalen Smith, and Leandro Bolmaro are some recent players who had their third year options declined by their teams in the last few years, and Carter is a better player than all three. Again, this should be a no-brainer, right?
Why the Kings Might Break From the Pack
Anyone who follows the NBA would know that Carter’s name was being discussed as a trade candidate all summer. Carter was unsuccessfully floated in a package for Golden State Warriors’ forward Jonathan Kuminga, and there were likely more discussions that never saw the light of day.
The Kings also signed Dennis Schröder after a sign-and-trade, then drafted Nique Clifford, further clouding Carter’s spot in the rotation. As things stand right now, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, and Clifford are all ahead of Carter at the two guard spot, and it doesn’t seem like Sacramento has much faith in him as a backup point guard. Not a great situation for the former lottery pick and the team that drafted him.
If the Kings decide to decline Carter’s option, he would become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, and the Kings would have the opportunity to work on the rest of their roster before matching any offer that Carter may receive on the open market.
This would evaporate the little trade value that Carter has right now because most teams would not be interested in him as a rental, but it would give the Kings a bit more flexibility for next offseason. With extensions for Ellis and Keegan Murray still on the horizon, the Kings could look to clear up as much salary as they can for next summer.
Why Picking up the Option is the Right Move
Even with the upcoming financial nightmare in Sacramento, it doesn’t make much sense to decline Carter’s option. Carter has shown that he can, at least, be a great point of attack defender in the league, even with his questionable shooting.
Per 36 minutes, Carter averaged 12.5 points, 6.9 boards, and 1.9 steals last season and made countless plays that won’t show up on the stat sheet. The Providence product may never turn into the elite two-way player the Kings are hopeful he can be, which is disappointing, but not a good reason to throw him away for nothing. If he’s truly out of the rotation, the Kings should either look to trade him now or exercise his option and look to trade him before the February deadline.
According to Marc Stein, the Kings are still looking to move Carter as we speak and are likely using his upcoming team options as bargaining chips. Even if Sacramento exercises its option and trades him, his next team would have more than a season to decide if they want to invest in Carter.
This would also give the Kings more time to evaluate their roster and see if they can find consistent minutes for their first-round pick. Worst-case scenario, the Kings can still decline his fourth-year option after this season.
Decisions, Decisions
It’s almost unbelievable that we’ve already reached this point with Carter, who has barely played in the NBA after a shoulder injury derailed his rookie season. Regardless of Sacramento’s full guard room, Carter was a promising prospect that many draft gurus still expect to be a good player.
The Kings probably made a mistake moving Mitchell, and I could see a similar situation unfolding with Carter. I expect the Kings to exercise their option before the end of the month, but I’m also bracing myself for Carter becoming an important rotation player for a playoff team in the not-so-distant future.