DeMar DeRozan's Injury Status for Kings vs Trail Blazers
The Sacramento Kings made a splash in the offseason by adding six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, and the veteran forward has not disappointed. Through 15 appearances, DeRozan is averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
DeRozan has been fantastic in the clutch, as DeMar and De'Aaron Fox have been the best clutch duo in the league so far, which is what Kings fans dreamed about when they paired the two.
Unfortunately for the Kings, they have not had DeRozan available every game. DeRozan is set to miss his fifth contest of the season on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, as he continues to deal with his back problems.
Two weeks ago, DeRozan missed three consecutive games with lower back soreness, and after a three-game return, the star forward got sidelined again.
The Kings are 2-2 in four games without DeRozan and 3-2 including the matchup against the Phoenix Suns that he exited at halftime. Led by the star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings have proven they can win without their new All-Star teammate, but it always helps to have a player of his caliber on the court.
While DeRozan is one of the best clutch players in the NBA, Fox and Malik Monk were the ones who took over in the clutch in Wednesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. If the Kings can have another strong showing on Friday with DeRozan sidelined, it certainly gives hope for what is to come when the lineup is at full strength.
