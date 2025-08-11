Domantas Sabonis Gives Cryptic Answer About Kings' Offseason
Sacramento Kings star center Domantas Sabonis hosted his second annual youth basketball camp in Rocklin, California, on Sunday. Afterwards, Sabonis spoke to the media on a wide range of topics, from his outlook on Sacramento’s draft picks’ Summer League performance to his international future.
Importantly, Sacramento’s All-Star big man opined on what the rest of the offseason may hold.
“A lot has changed,” Sabonis said. “A lot’s probably still going to change, so we’re just gonna wait and see ‘til training camp.”
Sabonis is saying what a lot of us are thinking - this roster simply cannot be the finished product going into opening night. There is far too much positional overlap, too many redundant skill sets, and too many glaring holes that must be addressed.
For example, Keegan Murray is back to being the only wing with the size to guard big wings. Jake LaRavia was a breath of fresh air after the trade deadline, providing valuable relief for Murray and flashing the ability to step into the starting lineup when injuries required. Unfortunately, LaRavia left for the division rival Los Angeles Lakers this summer.
Trey Lyles, who has walked the 4-5 line for Sacramento since he was acquired in the Marvin Bagley trade, remains unsigned. That the Kings have already re-signed sharpshooter Doug McDermott may speak to their lack of interest in bringing Lyles back. While McDermott is good for the occasional heater, he is not a sufficient answer to this problem.
It is possible that Scott Perry and company believed wing reinforcements would be coming in the form of Jonathan Kuminga, but those talks appear to have stalled. Even if talks were ongoing, it remains to be seen how Kuminga would fit and address Sacramento’s wing need given his stated desire to be a star elsewhere, as opposed to fitting in as a tertiary option.
Of course, there is the ongoing flirting with Russell Westbrook, as well. It is anyone’s guess as to how a non-shooting point guard in his mid-30s fits with this roster, but that is above our pay grade.
There are questions regarding the depth chart behind Sabonis, as well. Swapping Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric is a clear downgrade. Most fans would be thrilled if Doug Christie gave Maxime Raynaud the minutes when Sabonis is off the floor (and, if he is feeling crazy, running them out together), but it is no sure thing that a second-round pick will crack the regular season rotation from opening night.
It is abundantly clear that more changes are needed. Sacramento recently made the “All In on Nothing” tier of the Hoop Collective’s rankings of each team heading into the season. They are grouped there with the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, and Toronto Raptors.
Chicago, New Orleans, and Toronto are not companies you want to be keeping right now. Tim Bontemps notes that the team “half blew it up,” which has led to being in no-man's land for now. This feels true, even if the team acquires Kuminga and/or signs Westbrook. Hopefully, Sabonis’s statement is right, and more change is coming.