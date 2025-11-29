Kings Stung by Unlucky Schedule Again in Games After NBA Cup Adjustment

The Sacramento Kings' bad luck continues. Yes, their roster doesn't work together, and yes, they are a terrible team on both offense and defense . But that's not to say they haven't had some bad luck this season.

From their strength of schedule, which still sits as the hardest schedule in the league so far, to injuries to Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray. They've had a tough stretch to start the season. Again, it's not an excuse; this team is not good, but it's at least worth noting.

But the bad luck continued as the Kings new schedule was announced following teams advancing to the NBA Cup knockout stage.

As other teams advance to the NBA Cup knockout stage, the Sacramento Kings have had two games added to their schedule:



Thursday, December 11th vs. Nuggets

Sunday, December 14th @ T-Wolves



The Kings have already faced Denver & Minnesota three times this season. — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) November 29, 2025

The Kings will get the Denver Nuggets on December 11th and the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 14th, two teams that Sacramento has already faced three times this year.

Sacramento is 2-6 against the two tough Western Conference foes this season, with a near mirror image between the two teams. The Kings lost the first two games against Denver before taking them down in a close matchup in the third game, and just did the same with their latest overtime win against the Timberwolves.

It ended up being their short-lived two-game winning streak that had everyone suddenly feeling better, before they lost the next two games against the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

But even with the recent wins over the two teams, it's a tough draw for Sacramento. Denver is sitting at 13-5 and fifth in the Western Conference, and the Timberwolves aren't far behind at 10-8 and seventh.

Nov 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after getting fouled against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Sacramento is sitting at just 5-15 on the season, and 13th in the tough Western Conference. Keegan Murray has returned and looks good following his injury, but the team continues to look disconnected on both ends of the court.

And both the Nuggets and Timberwolves are teams that make for a terrible matchup size-wise for the Kings. Last time they faced the Nuggets, Aaron Gordon missed the game due to injury, which helped even things out, but especially if Sabonis is still out, it's going to be hard to slow down Nikola Jokic again.

Sacramento did do a good job against Minnesota's size. They used their defense and energy to take them down in the overtime thriller, something they'll need to do not just in the new upcoming game against the Timberwolves, but in every game they want to win going forward.

Recommended Articles