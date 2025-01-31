Domantas Sabonis Makes Unfortunate NBA History With All-Star Announcement
The NBA unveiled the complete 2024-25 All-Star rosters on Thursday by announcing the reserves, and many fans are shocked by the results.
The Western Conference All-Star starters are Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic. The reserves are Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, James Harden, Jaren Jackson Jr., Alperen Sengun, Victor Wembanyama, and Jalen Williams.
The most prominent snub in the West is, by far, Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis. The 28-year-old star big man is averaging 20.9 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game with hyper-efficient 61.0/48.1/77.1 shooting splits.
The Kings sit in 10th place in the West with a 24-23 record, as many fans are crediting their low standing for Sabonis' All-Star omission.
This is now the second consecutive season that Sabonis has been left off of the All-Star team, despite putting together incredible seasons.
With this snub, Sabonis becomes the first player in NBA history to average 20+ points, 12+ rebounds, and 6+ assists per game, and not be named an All-Star.
Many Kings fans have to wonder what more Sabonis can do to get the national recognition he deserves. Sabonis is having one of the best statistical seasons of any NBA player this season and is the main reason the Kings even have a winning record through 47 games.
With two consecutive All-Star snubs, the Kings star has to be getting tired of not getting enough love from the league and media members.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!