Doug Christie Gets Honest About the Kings' Consistency Concerns
The Sacramento Kings started strong and took a 12-point lead into halftime against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the Kings, the teams also had to play the second half of the game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo erupted for 22 points in the third quarter, and the Bucks took control down the stretch to beat the Kings 114-108 at Golden 1 Center. In what is becoming a recurring theme for Sacramento, the Kings were unable to maintain success across all four quarters of a game.
Interim head coach Doug Christie had plenty to say after the game, most notably that the Kings have struggled to put together a complete game of basketball recently. Losers of two in a row and six of their last eight, the Kings lack consistency on both ends of the floor.
“To beat teams like this that are really, really good there has to be a simplicity in your approach and a consistency in your effort and how you play the game,” Christie said.
There is debate about whether it’s down to a flawed strategy or poor execution. At times, it certainly seems like it could be both. The fact is that Sacramento has shown an inability to get stops on the defensive end of the floor with any regularity, especially in key moments.
After holding the Bucks to 49 points in the first half, the Kings gave up 37 points in the third quarter alone and followed that up by conceding 28 in the fourth. Milwaukee shot 63.2% (24-for-38) from the field in the second half and 56.2% (9-for-16) from the three-point line.
When Giannis wasn’t scoring himself, he was generating plenty of open looks for his teammates. Gary Trent Jr. scored 11 points in the second half, Kevin Porter Jr had nine, and the Bucks got eight points each from Kyle Kuzma and Taurean Prince.
Sacramento managed only two blocked shots in the second half (both from Keegan Murray) and zero steals. The disruptive element of the Kings' defense that has driven their most successful performances of late was nowhere to be found in the second half against Milwaukee. The Bucks were able to get to the rim consistently and either convert those looks or kick the ball out and get mostly open looks from the perimeter.
Another element of the game in which the Kings lack consistency is their shooting, particularly from behind the three-point line.
After making over 45% of their threes in a victory against Cleveland on March 19, Sacramento made only 38% in their loss to Chicago the following night. Against Milwaukee, the Kings’ shooting was even worse, as they only made 23.7% (9-for-38) of their threes.
Some of the shooting woes can be explained by players simply missing shots. However, there is a tendency for the Kings’ offense to get stagnant, particularly late in games, and the offense grinds to a halt.
Sacramento finds themselves relying on a lot of isolation plays and one-on-one offense. Contested looks late in the shot clock are frustratingly common during crunch time in the Kings’ recent losses.
With back-to-back games against the defending champs Boston Celtics and the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder coming up, the Kings need to find more consistency on both ends of the floor. If they don’t, their losing streak will likely extend to four games.
