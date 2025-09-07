ESPN Makes Hall of Fame Case for Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan
On Saturday night, NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard were officially inducted into the Hall of Fame, and it has sparked many fans wondering who the next wave of Hall of Famers will be.
Of course, of all active players, it is clear who will be first-ballot Hall of Famers, especially as superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry near retirement, while others will undoubtedly get the nod as well.
The Kings have been in talks to sign future Hall of Fame point guard Russell Westbrook, who still sits in unrestricted free agency this offseason. It would be great for the Sacramento franchise to add such a big-name player and former MVP like Westbrook, despite the 36-year-old being well past his prime.
Do the Kings already have Hall of Famers on their roster?
The Kings have a surprising amount of talent on their roster, with a star trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan leading the way. While these stars have had an underwhelming amount of success, could any of them make the Hall of Fame?
ESPN's Zach Kram recently put all potential future Hall of Famers into tiers and listed DeRozan and Sabonis as potential names to watch for. Kram put DeRozan in the fourth tier, labeled the "veterans on the bubble," while Sabonis was one group below, as part of the "29-year-olds on the edge."
"Although Basketball-Reference gives DeRozan a 48% chance to make the Hall of Fame given his current résumé, he might be closer to a lock than on the bubble. Only four retired players with at least 20,000 career points aren't enshrined, and they're barely over 20,000: LaMarcus Aldridge (20,558), Joe Johnson (20,407), Tom Chambers (20,049) and Antawn Jamison (20,042). As recent retirees, Aldridge and Johnson could also be elected soon," Kram wrote about Derozan.
"DeRozan, meanwhile, is all the way up at 25,292 points and counting. He doesn't have much of a playoff résumé, but DeRozan's durability and counting stats should vault him to Springfield."
DeRozan, 36, has had a very storied career as a six-time All-Star and has climbed to 25th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The veteran forward could undoubtedly get a look at the Hall, solely because of his elite scoring ability and longevity.
"Sabonis could also follow a DeRozan-esque compiler path to join his father Arvydas, who made the Hall largely on the strength of his international career. The younger Sabonis is only a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA honoree, but he keeps racking up points, rebounds and assists," Kram wrote about Sabonis.
"With 68 career triple-doubles -- 50 of them coming in his three full seasons in Sacramento -- Sabonis could reach triple-digit triple-doubles, which only six players in NBA history have achieved. (Doncic will almost certainly beat Sabonis to 100, as might Antetokounmpo.)"
Sabonis is far less likely to get a Hall of Fame nod, unless he has a surprisingly successful next handful of years while he is still at his peak. Sabonis has been putting up some incredible numbers over the past few years, leading the NBA in rebounds per game for three consecutive seasons, but that likely will not be enough to get into the Hall.