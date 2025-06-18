Exploring Jalen Green's Fit on the Kings: PG of the Future or Unneeded SG?
As the rumors continue to pick up with the NBA Finals on the verge of ending, the Sacramento Kings continue their search for their next franchise point guard. As their main focus this offseason, we've heard them connected to names such as Trae Young, Darius Garland, Jrue Holiday, and more.
But there's a name amid the Kevin Durant rumors that is floating around, that appears to be a player up for grabs: Jalen Green.
It's been reported that the Suns aren't interested in Jalen Green in the package from the Houston Rockets, but with his $33.3 million contract next season, it's likely he'll need to be included at least for salary matching purposes.
That's where the Kings come in. They could hypothetically be the third team in the deal to make salaries work, and send out one of DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, or Zach LaVine to either the Rockets or Suns.
But the question for Scott Perry and the Kings front office is whether Green can transition to the point guard position given the opportunity.
To start, Jalen Green is more of a shooting guard than a true point guard, and that's where the conversation begins exploring his fit with the Sacramento Kings. For a team that finished last season with Malik Monk, a natural shooting guard, helming the point guard duties, it's fair to say they don't want to go into next season with the same predicament.
But according to Basketball Reference, Green saw a rise in his time at the point guard position last season, with 27% of his minutes coming in the role. That was an uptick from 12% from the previous year, and over his career high of 21% in his sophomore season.
There's no doubt that Green is talented and a lethal scorer, as he averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 42.3% from the field and 35.4% from three last season. But he also averaged 2.5 turnovers, good for a 1.39 assist/turnover ratio, which is... not great.
But Green is still just 23 years old and has the potential to be a star in the league. Pairing him with Zach LaVine (if he's still with the team following the offseason) would give the Kings a fearsome backcourt duo for at least the next two years if they so choose.
The other option is that the Kings could try out the experiment of bringing in Green to run the point, and if it doesn't work, shift him back to the shooting guard position next season with the addition of another point guard. That's where the idea of just adding talent comes into play.
But just adding talent is what got the Kings into the mess they're currently in, with an overloaded roster of shooting guards and centers. Of all the possible moves that the Kings can make this offseason, it's certainly one of the most risky, but at some point, risks will have to be made one way or another for Scott Perry and the Sacramento Kings.