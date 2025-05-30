Exploring the Fit of Jake LaRavia as a Starter for the Kings
There was good news today in Sacramento as Jake LaRavia spoke on his desire to stay in Sacramento. For a team that desperately needs wing depth, bringing back LaRavia would be a great move for the offseason if they can get a deal done with the 23-year-old wing.
But let's assume for now that the two sides are able to agree on a new contract, and look at the options of what LaRavia could bring to the Kings with a key question: could he be in line for one of the five starting spots?
LaRavia is the type of player who does a little bit of everything on the basketball court. What stands out is his 37.1% three-point percentage on his career, but he's also a plus defender, can rebound, and showed a surprising level of finishing at the rim in his short stint with the Kings.
In his 19 games in Sacramento, LaRavia shot 15-of-18 (83.3%) in the restricted area, with many of the looks coming on self-creation drives. He was portrayed as a shooter in Memphis, but his aggressiveness is something that lends to the potential for him to prosper in a bigger role.
For a Kings team with scorers and high-usage players in Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk, they need players in the lineup who are going to contribute in ways other than volume scoring, and LaRavia fits that bill.
He may have shown flashes of driving, but at his core, LaRavia seems like the type of player who knows his role and knows how to do the little things to help a team win.
Assuming Sacramento moves on from DeMar DeRozan, the starting three spot will be up for grabs. Slotting in LaRavia with Keegan Murray gives the Kings two switchable wings who are above average on defense, something they sorely missed last season.
The move would also allow the Kings to heavily invest in the point guard position, not only from a similar usage perspective described above, but also from a money standpoint.
The Kings can only offer LaRavia around $5.1 million next season due to the Memphis Grizzlies declining his team option last season. It will be difficult for Scott Perry to bring in both a high-money point guard and wing, especially if they give Keon Ellis a (much deserved) raise next year.
If we learned anything from last year, it was that the fit of the roster is more important than overall talent. And LaRavia just has that feel of a glue player who can make a lineup gel. Christie showed a lot of trust in the young wing in his 19 games last season, giving him clutch time minutes in close games before his injury, and that could be a sign that more trust is yet to come from Christie.
The Kings have a lot of moves they can make this offseason, with some being more complicated or harder to pull off than others. But giving LaRavia a chance to start may just be the simple, or some may say boring, move that pays off in the end.