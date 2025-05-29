Key NBA Free Agent Breaks Silence on Future With Kings
With the Sacramento Kings at a crossroads, struggling to find an identity and a long-term direction, one thing has always remained paramount: finding and retaining talent. So it would come as good news that one key reserve turned unrestricted free agent is signaling he is not only open to staying in the California capital but would prefer it.
Jake LaRavia, the 6-foot-8 forward the Kings acquired at the trade deadline from the Memphis Grizzlies, is indicating in no uncertain terms that he is ready and willing to stay in Sacramento.
In an interview with Ben Pfeifer of the Basketball Insiders, LaRavia didn’t mince his words.
“Me and Doug (Christie) kind of clicked pretty early, just because he liked the way I play,” LaRavia said. “He likes those energy guys... I thought I had a really good relationship with him.”
“I had even told (the Kings) in the exit interviews that they gave him (Christie) the head coaching job, I’d look forward to going back there even more," LaRavia continued. "I really did enjoy being there in Sacramento, even outside of the coaches and the players, the fanbase there was amazing. I could see going back there as an option."
This is a good sign for a Kings team that has struggled to find quality forward depth in recent seasons. LaRavia was a key reserve for the team in the stretch run, providing energy and size on the defensive end while shooting 38.5% on 2.7 three-point attempts per game in his 19 games with the Kings, while endearing himself as a fan favorite.
LaRavia just completed the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is now an unrestricted free agent. He is certain to garner interest from around the league for his services, but as of now, it appears the Kings are in the driver's seat to retain his services for next season.
However, due to contract complications, the Kings are severely limited in what they can offer LaRavia in free agency.