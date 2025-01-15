Former NBA Player Gets Honest About De'Aaron Fox, Rockets Trade Idea
Since promoting Doug Christie to interim head coach, the Sacramento Kings are 7-2 and have climbed the Western Conference standings. Sitting in tenth place in the West, the Kings are 20-20 but are just two games behind fifth place.
With February's trade deadline approaching, fans constantly point out the glaring holes in the roster, but the front office has stayed quiet with no significant moves.
One of the biggest talking points around Sacramento has been De'Aaron Fox's future, with many believing the Kings could look to move him. Fox will be due for a big contract extension this offseason and is even eligible for a supermax if he earns All-NBA honors.
With the deadline quickly approaching, the Kings need to make sure Fox is set on his future in Sacramento, or else they might want to capitalize on his trade value while they still can.
Run It Back on FanDuel TV proposed a mock trade that would send Fox and Kevin Huerter to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Reed Sheppard, Fred VanVleet, and a package of draft picks. Retired nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons was on the fence about this deal, but not for a reason many would expect.
"This one's tough because we don't know how good Reed Sheppard can be," Parsons said. "I'd like to see [Fox] more on San Antonio. I think this is tough because I think [Sheppard] was the third pick in the draft and hasn't really had an opportunity to play yet. Do you really want to get off both your point guards for one point guard? I think Houston would say no to this, which is crazy because De'Aaron Fox is the best player, by far, in this trade... Throw in anyone but Reed Sheppard and I think we can get closer to a deal here."
If the Rockets wanted to push into title contention, acquiring De'Aaron Fox would make sense, even if they were to give up the 2024 third-overall pick. If the Kings do look to trade Fox, this would be the type of package they need in return, setting up a successful future with young assets and draft picks.
