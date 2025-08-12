Former Sacramento Kings Forward Signs With NBA Title Contender
The Sacramento Kings have had some fairly forgettable players come through the organization over recent years, but they have also had plenty of talent. Of course, the Kings have had guys like De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, both of whom they traded away, but even their role players seemed like wasted talent.
On the other hand, some of their failed role players were simply due to not living up to expectations, rather than team mismanagement.
At the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the Kings made a very low-profile move that many were hoping would turn into something great. The Kings traded away the draft rights to David Michineau to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kessler Edwards and cash considerations.
Of course, in hindsight, this sounds like the most pointless move in NBA history, but at the time, plenty of people had high hopes for Edwards. A 6-foot-8 forward who was coming off an impressive rookie season was reason for excitement, especially amid Sacramento's infamous "Beam Team" season.
Edwards was drafted 44th overall by the Nets in 2021, and averaged 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 stocks in 20.6 minutes per game in his rookie year, while shooting 35.3% from three-point range. Then, during his sophomore season, he was shipped to Sacramento.
In 76 appearances as a King, Edwards averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game, but he had some impressive defensive moments through his two seasons in Sacramento. Of course, the franchise came to realize that his defense was the only reason to put him on the court.
Edwards gets a new opportunity
Edwards earned a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks last season after his time in Sacramento came to an end. This offseason, the 25-year-old forward has been sitting patiently in free agency, but has finally struck a deal with a new team.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that Edwards has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Denver Nuggets.
"The Denver Nuggets and forward Kessler Edwards have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype," Scotto posted. "Edwards averaged 4.2 points on 49.6% shooting from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range in 40 games, including 18 starts, for the Dallas Mavericks last season."
Edwards will be in Denver for training camp, where he will practice alongside three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets' new-look championship-caliber roster. The Nuggets still have one standard roster spot open, but Edwards would really need to impress the team during training camp to take that spot.
Still, it is a great spot for Edwards to be, and a chance to prove himself again after a surprisingly solid season in Dallas.