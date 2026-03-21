Kings' 3 Most Important Games Left for Lottery Positioning

With just 11 games left in the regular season, the Sacramento Kings sit in last place in the Western Conference with an 18-53 record. Despite being last in the West, though, the Kings have the fourth-worst record in the league.

As it stands, the Kings would have the fourth spot in the NBA Draft lottery, meaning they would have a 12.5% chance to land the first-overall pick and a 48.1% chance to be in the top four, but a small chance to fall all the way to the eighth pick. Not to say the Kings should be tanking, but it is easy for fans to keep these lottery odds in mind while they are winning games.

Before this active two-game losing streak, the Kings won four of their previous five to fall from first in the lottery standings to fourth. Now, there are a few more games left on their schedule that could have a big impact on the draft lottery and the Kings' chances to land a top pick in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft. Here are the three most important:

Mar. 22 vs Brooklyn Nets

Mar 17, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) walks back to the court during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings are set to face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, and it could have huge lottery implications. As it stands, the Nets are just half a game ahead of the Kings in the lottery standings with a 17-53 record, and have done their job by losing six straight games.

With a loss on Sunday, the Kings would leapfrog the Nets for the third-best lottery odds, but with a win, they would stay put in fourth, while the Nets would move closer to a top-two spot.

Playing against teams that are seemingly trying to lose is always a tough position for the Kings, because it is very clear they are trying to win. The Kings have actually strung together some impressive games, but after being the second team this season to be eliminated from postseason contention, the focus should have shifted toward climbing up the lottery standings.

Mar. 29 @ Brooklyn Nets

Jan 27, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) fights for the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) and guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yes, the Kings have to play the Nets twice in their final 11 games. While it does not make for must-watch TV, these games have significant lottery implications. When two of the bottom four teams in the NBA are facing off twice in the final few weeks of the season, it will shake up the lottery standings. The Kings are just hoping it gets shaken up in their favor.

At this point, there will only be two weeks left in the season, and while the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers will likely still be fighting for the top position in the lottery, the Nets and Kings will likely be fighting for third.

Apr. 3 vs New Orleans Pelicans

Feb 9, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) points to a teammate after making a basket next to Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

In their final 11 games of the season, the Kings play eight teams that are in the play-in tournament or playoff picture. This matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans will be their final matchup against a lottery team.

The Pelicans, though, are the only bottom-ten team in the league that does not care about losing after trading away their first-round pick for this year's draft. Still, this gives the Kings an opportunity to secure their spot near the top of the lottery.

The Pelicans have won each of their first two matchups this season, and while the Kings know they can compete with a team like New Orleans, they would likely prefer to lose their fifth-to-last game of the season.

Overall, the Kings will be expected to lose most of their remaining games, but these three matchups will have major lottery implications.