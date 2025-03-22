Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status for Bucks vs Kings
Coming off a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks continue their five-game West Coast road trip on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings are heading into Saturday's matchup against the Bucks after losing five of their last seven games, and are desperately looking to get back in the win column. Sacramento has been dealing with some injuries recently, as star center Domantas Sabonis is still sidelined, but the Bucks are not completely healthy either.
The Bucks have listed superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable on Saturday's injury report due to right patella tendinopathy.
Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 59.9% from the field. Antetokounmpo has not missed a game since before the All-Star break, seemingly playing through an injury to help avoid the Bucks slipping out of fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
In Antetokounmpo's last seven games against the Kings, he is averaging 35.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists with a 6-1 record. Antetokounmpo has completely dominated Sacramento, and with him likely to suit up on Saturday, the Kings could be in trouble.
After facing the Bucks, the Kings are set to host the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder for their next two games, so it would be huge if they could slow down Antetokounmpo and steal a win before their next challenges.
The Kings and Bucks will face off at 7 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Saturday.
