Keegan Murray Shines as Kings Fall to Thunder
The Sacramento Kings were down 22 points at halftime to the Oklahoma City Thunder and just about everyone paying the slightest attention thought the game was over. And while the Kings eventually lost 105-121, they did their best to make it interesting.
Sacramento couldn't get anything going in the first half, finishing the second quarter with abysmal shooting percentages of 37.2% from the field and 36.4% from three.
But it wasn't just that the Kings couldn't score, they also couldn't stop the Thunder from scoring.
The Kings came out battling in the third quarter though, and used a three-point barrage to get within seven points and make the game interesting.
Led by Keegan Murray, the Kings shot 10-of-13 (76.9%) from beyond the arc in the third quarter. Murray was responsible for five of the makes on six attempts as he reminded everyone what it looks like when he gets hot from deep.
Murray finished the night with 28 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal on 9-of-13 (69.2%) from three in arguably his best game of the season. Tonight felt like one of the first games where Keegan has combined his elite three-point shooting with elite defense, and it was a sight to see.
It's been an up and down year for Murray, who feels forgotten at times in the Kings offense filled with stars, but tonight was a reminder that Murray has the potential to be one of the league's best shooters.
Murray rediscovering his rookie-year three-point shooting would do wonders not only for the Kings postseason hopes but also for the momentum going into the offseason.
The Thunder eventually put the game out of striking distance, led by 32 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. As the Kings made their run, the Thunder didn't panic. They showed why they are now a 60-win team with a lethal combination of league-leading offense and defense.
In a game that was inches away from going sideways on national TV, it was at least encouraging to see Sacramento fight their way back into this one. It's the type of play they'll have to take into their final ten games and what Doug Christie is continuing to try and build.
