Kings vs. Magic Injury Report Rules Out Five Key Players

By sending zero players to this year's NBA All-Star weekend, the entire Sacramento Kings roster was able to use the week to rest up. However, they somehow came out of the break with more significant injuries than they went in with.

The Kings announced that stars Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis will both miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgeries. On the bright side, this opens up more opportunities for the Kings' young core, but these two injury blows perfectly sum up Sacramento's disastrous season.

For their first game out of the All-Star break, the Kings are hosting the Orlando Magic in a cross-conference matchup. The Kings are one loss away from setting a new franchise record for longest losing streak at 15 games, so beating the Magic on Thursday would keep them on the right side of history.

Kings' injury report vs. Magic

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Of course, the Kings will be without Sabonis and LaVine for the first game since their season-ending surgeries, but their injury concerns do not end there. The Kings also announced that standout rookie center Dylan Cardwell will be out for at least the next four weeks. The Kings' full injury report:

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left ankle sprain)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye iritis)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

Missing Sabonis, a three-time All-Star, is already bad enough for the Kings, but now they are without Cardwell, who would have had an amplified role with Sabonis sidelined. Sacramento's center rotation takes a huge hit with these injuries, but rookie Maxime Raynaud will be in the lineup to hold things down. It would not be surprising if the Kings use their open two-way spot to sign another young center to help with frontcourt depth.

Magic rule out Franz Wagner vs. Kings

After missing 25 of the Magic's previous 27 games with an ankle sprain, star forward Franz Wagner returned for the team's final two games heading into the All-Star break. After some optimism that he would be ready to go for the rest of the season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he would be sidelined indefinitely with more ankle complications.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner will be sidelined indefinitely after recent tests showed that he requires additional time and rehabilitation for soreness in his left high ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. The Magic will evaluate Wagner's progress in three weeks. pic.twitter.com/ATPfPQQm1O — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 18, 2026

Fortunately for the Magic, that is the only injury they are dealing with after the break, but it is still a significant blow for this Orlando team looking for some consistency. The Magic's full injury report:

Franz Wagner - OUT (left ankle high ankle sprain injury management)

The Magic are just 12-13 without Wagner this season, but just because they are missing their star forward does not mean the Kings' job will be easy on Thursday.

Even with Wagner sidelined, the Magic have players like Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, and Jalen Suggs to make things very difficult for the Kings, who are simply looking to snap a 14-game losing streak. With the Kings missing four key players, they will have their hands full against the Magic.

The Kings and Magic are set to tip off in Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. PT on Thursday.