Kings-76ers Matchup of the Game: DeMar DeRozan vs. Paul George
After snapping their losing streak, the Sacramento Kings (14-19) look to continue their climb back up the Western Conference standings against the Philadelphia 76ers (13-17).
Joel Embiid, the most notable matchup of the game candidate, has already been ruled out for the game. Tyrese Maxey and De'Aaron Fox are another option, but for this one, we look at two All-Stars who changed teams during the offseason: DeMar DeRozan vs. Paul George.
Season stats:
- DeMar DeRozan: 20.6 PTS | 3.9 REB | 3.9 AST | 1.4 STL | 0.4 BLK | 48.9 FG% | 30.5 3P%
- Paul George: 15.5 PTS | 5.6 REB | 4.8 AST | 2.0 STL | 0.5 BLK | 40.5 FG% | 31.5 3P%
George was the prize of the offseason, exciting Philadelphia fans and receiving praise around the league. DeRozan meanwhile, felt like a forgotten star who signed with the Kings late in free agency.
A little more than a third of the way through the season, the DeRozan signing at $23.4 million looks like a steal compared to George's $49.2 million.
With Embiid out, the 76ers will need someone to pick up the scoring slack. Tyrese Maxey is continuing his breakout to stardom averaging 25.9 points per game, but unless he goes for 40+, the 76ers will need help elsewhere as they come into the game with the 26th-ranked offense in the league.
Keeping George from getting hot will be key for the Kings, who just saw Spencer Dinwiddie and PJ Washington score season-highs of 30 and 28 points, respectfully, with the Mavericks stars sitting.
For the Kings, interim head coach Doug Christie has talked about simplifying the offense and defense, and one of those ways could be turning to DeRozan more. One of the simplest plays in the Sacramento playbook is give the ball to DeRozan on the block and let him cook.
Stat predictions:
DeMar DeRozan: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLKS
Paul George: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK
