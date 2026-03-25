Three Underrated Free Agent Targets for the Kings

The Sacramento Kings enter this offseason facing a difficult reality when it comes to improving the roster. With significant money already committed to key players, creating meaningful cap space will be a challenge, limiting their ability to chase high-end free agents.

That financial pressure often forces Sacramento into uncomfortable territory, where they may have to overpay to secure talent, much like they did with Dennis Schröder last offseason. Because of this, the Kings must be precise and strategic, targeting players who can provide real value without commanding massive contracts.

One of the most urgent issues to address is three-point shooting, as Sacramento finished dead last in percentage, attempts, and total makes. Alongside shooting, the roster also needs more size and physicality to better compete over the course of a long season.

Finding value in a tight market

Given their financial limitations, the Kings will likely have to operate on the margins, identifying players who can outperform their contracts. This is where underrated free agents become especially valuable, as they can fill key gaps without costing premium dollars.

Sacramento doesn’t necessarily need stars to improve; it needs role players who fit seamlessly around its core and address clear weaknesses. Shooting, depth, and toughness should all be priorities, and there are players available who check those boxes.

The challenge will be finding contributors who can make an impact without requiring long-term financial commitments that further complicate the cap sheet. If done correctly, these types of additions can quietly elevate a team from average to competitive.

Collin Gillespie

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One player who fits that mold is Collin Gillespie, who has quietly put together a very productive 2025–26 season with the Phoenix Suns. Gillespie is averaging 13.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and an impressive 41.9 percent from three on high volume. His ability to knock down threes at that level directly addresses Sacramento’s biggest weakness as a team.

Beyond scoring, his nearly five assists per game highlight his ability to run an offense efficiently without dominating the ball. He also adds defensive activity with over a steal per game, showing he can contribute on both ends. For a player who won’t command a massive contract, that level of production and efficiency makes him an ideal fit for the Kings’ needs.

Day’Ron Sharpe

Dec 23, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Another intriguing option is Day’Ron Sharpe, who would directly address Sacramento’s need for frontcourt toughness. This season with the Brooklyn Nets, Sharpe is averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting an efficient 60.1 percent from the field. His rebounding numbers are especially notable, giving Sacramento a presence on the glass they have been missing.

Sharpe’s efficiency around the rim and ability to convert second-chance opportunities make him a valuable interior piece. He also shows flashes as a passer for a big man, adding another dimension to his game. While he doesn’t stretch the floor, his physicality and interior production would give the Kings something they currently lack in their rotation.

Landry Shamet

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) watches against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Kings are serious about fixing their shooting issues, Landry Shamet should be firmly on their radar. In the 2025–26 season with the New York Knicks, Shamet is averaging 5.7 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three-point range.

Even in a limited role, his ability to shoot nearly 40 percent from deep shows he remains a reliable floor spacer. That efficiency is exactly what Sacramento needs after struggling from beyond the arc all season.

Shamet’s off-ball movement and quick release would help create spacing for the Kings’ primary scorers. While his role may not be large, his specialized skill set makes him a valuable and affordable addition.

Ultimately, the Kings’ path forward will depend on how well they can navigate a limited financial landscape. With large salaries already on the books, they won’t have the luxury of making splashy moves, which makes finding undervalued contributors even more important.

Players like Gillespie, Sharpe, and Shamet may not be stars, but each addresses a specific need that held Sacramento back this season. Whether it’s improving three-point shooting, adding size, or strengthening depth, these are the types of moves that can add up over time.

If the Kings can hit on a few of these under-the-radar signings, they can reshape the roster without overextending themselves financially. In a competitive Western Conference, smart roster construction, not just big spending, could be what ultimately determines their success next season.