Kings Choose Elite Defender in New Mock Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is just over 6 weeks away and the Sacramento Kings are preparing to bring a new face to California's capitol.
After securing the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery this past Sunday, the Kings will be drafting in the lottery for the first time since 2022. Their last top-half selection was star wing Keegan Murray, who has developed into an elite two-way scorer.
This year, the focus is unclear for Sacramento. In The Ringer's newest mock draft following the lottery results, the Kings decide to boost their defense by selecting the 2024 Big East Player of the Year Devin Carter.
Carter, 22, was one of college basketball's best defenders in the 2023-24 season. Coming out of Providence, Carter heightened his draft stock this past year by averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.8 stocks (steals + blocks) per game. An impactful player on both sides of the court could be needed if guard Malik Monk decides to leave this offseason.
Kings general manager Monte McNair and coach Mike Brown saw the importance of having a strong defense this season. Following injuries to Monk and Kevin Huerter, a prodigy was born in two-way guard Keon Ellis. Ellis brought intensity to the court in every minute he played and locked up some of the NBA's stars.
Adding Carter to the mix could bring some much-needed depth to the Kings' roster. The team cannot afford to suffer from depth-related issues again next season and may look to strengthen a backcourt that may need repairing upon Monk's possible departure.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!