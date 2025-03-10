Kings-Knicks Matchup of the Game: Zach LaVine vs Josh Hart
The Sacramento Kings (33-30) are coming off a heartbreaking loss, but look to get back on track against the New York Knicks (40-23).
Both teams are dealing with injuries, with the Kings missing Domantas Sabonis and Jalen Brunson being ruled out by the Knicks. There hasn't been an update on Malik Monk, but with the Sabonis and Brunson injuries, we look to the shooting guards for the matchup of the game.
Season Stats:
- Zach LaVine: 23.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK, 51.2 FG%, 43.7 3P%
- Josh Hart: 14.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 32.6 3P%
While Zach LaVine didn't have his outside shot going last night against the Los Angeles Clippers, he showed off his ability to get to the rim and finish inside time and time again in the close loss. He shot 1-of-7 from three, but made 9-of-11 field goals inside the paint.
LaVine has been as advertised on offense for the Kings, but he'll have a tough matchup tonight with Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges all patrolling the perimeter for New York. But with no true shot blocker on the Knicks, LaVine could look to work inside tonight if his shot isn't falling again.
For the Knicks, while Karl-Anthony Towns is likely going to lead the Knicks in scoring, Josh Hart gets the matchup of the game designation after he absolutely torched the Kings with a massive triple-double in the last matchup.
In these teams first matchup of the season, Hart finished with 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists as the Knicks beat the Kings by 23.
While Hart doesn't shoot many threes at just 3.2 per game, he excels at getting to and finishing at the rim, shooting 72.5% in the restricted area on 4.9 attempts per contest.
Pairing that with his rebounding and defense, and it shows why every team would benefit from having a player like Hart on their roster. He is pure hustle on the court, as shown by his seven offensive rebounds that he had against the Kings in the first matchup.
Whether it's LaVine, Keon Ellis, or Jake LaRavia, the Kings will have to put a body on Hart immediately when any shot goes up to keep him off the offensive glass tonight.
Stat predictions:
Zach LaVine: 38 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Josh Hart: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!