Dennis Schroder Gets Honest About What Kings Need to Improve

The Sacramento were blown out by the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, suffering a crushing 131-90 loss. Now, their two-game trip to Los Angeles, which began with a 24-point loss to the Lakers, has ended in travesty, and the Kings have lost all momentum from winning two of their previous three games heading into Hollywood.

The Kings actually looked like a competent team for a handful of games, but getting crushed in Los Angeles threw away all optimism.

After the loss to the Clippers, Kings veteran Dennis Schroder got honest about what the Kings were doing right in their wins and how they can improve moving forward.

"Last two games, I don't know, to be honest," Schroder said. "[In the five games before the LA trip] we played fast. Zach [LaVine] is hurt. But I think we’ve got to find our defense again and from there on play. I think every time we've had good possessions and protected the paint and helped out each other, sharing the ball, we've looked good. So I think we've got to find more of that."

Kings are struggling on both sides of the ball

Of course, Schroder talked about what was working for the Kings on offense, but they need a solution on the defensive side as well. The Kings have averaged just 95.5 points over the last two games, while allowing 128 per game. The Kings need answers on both ends of the court, and the hope is that once they figure out one of them, the other will click as well.

Schroder himself has been impressive recently with six consecutive games of double-digit scoring off the bench. In that span, he has averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, giving the Kings some much-needed offense in the second unit.

Even though it feels like things have improved for the Kings over the last seven games, they still have the NBA's third-worst offensive rating and sixth-worst defensive rating in that span. Sitting at 8-25, the Kings certainly need to figure things out, and while injuries are not helping, these last two games have not been a great indicator of better things to come.

