Kings HC Mike Brown Praises Undrafted Rookie Forward
The Sacramento Kings have four rookies making the most of their training camp opportunities, but only one who they selected in June's draft.
After drafting Devin Carter 13th overall, a highly-touted guard out of Providence, the Kings made a splash in the undrafted free agency market. Sacramento picked up two talented forwards following the draft, Isaiah Crawford and Isaac Jones, signing both to two-way contracts, along with giving Boogie Ellis a training camp deal.
With a week of training camp behind them, Kings head coach Mike Brown had great things to say about Jones, the undrafted rookie out of Washington State (via James Ham | The Kings Beat):
"[Isaac Jones] was 4/5 from three, but they were all catch-and-shoot shots where he got to his spot and the floor was spaced... and he took the right shot in rhythm. " Brown continues, "That was great, but more importantly, I think he had 11 opportunities to crash and he crashed all 11 times and came up with some big rebounds... When you have players that are going to bring something special like that to the table, for me and the rest of the staff, that's eye-opening."
Jones, 24, is a 6-foot-9 forward with a 7-foot-3 wingspan. The versatile forward shot just 1-14 from deep in his senior year of college, so it is promising to hear him hitting those shots in practice.
In his two years at the Division I level, one with Idaho and one with Washington State, Jones averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, while his length and athleticism should easily translate to the next level.
Brown has emphasized the importance of offensive rebounds heading into the 2024-25 season, saying how players who show the willingness to crash the boards and hustle on every possession will likely earn more opportunities.
If Jones continues to impress Brown, he could make an impact in Sacramento, especially with the Kings' weak forward depth.
