Kings Nearing Key Decision Point on Surprising Rookie Standout

As the Sacramento Kings fight for postseason positioning, they are reaching a decision point on what to do with one of their key two-way players in rookie Isaac Jones.
The Kings signed Jones to a two-way contract after the 24-year-old big went undrafted in the offseason. With the excitement of the 13th overall draft pick in Devin Carter and the potential of fellow undrafted rookie Isaiah Crawford as a wing option for the Kings, Jones arguably came into the season with the lowest expectation of the trio of rookies.
But 65 games into the season, Jones has seemed to cement himself in the organization as a standout big. Not as a star, or even with the hopes of being a future starter, but as a potential solid role player for the Kings, something every team needs on the end of their bench.
In 29 games this season with the Kings, Jones has averaged 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.3 blocks on 66.7% from the field and 33.3% from three. The numbers don't stand out, but watching Jones on the court, he brings energy and hustle to the court every time he steps on.
In 11 games with the Stockton Kings though, Jones has averaged 20.9 points and 9.4 rebounds on 55.8% from the field and 27.0% from three.
As a two-way player, Jones is allotted 50 games to be 'Active' with the Sacramento Kings. While Jones has only played 29 games, according to Basketball Reference, he's been active for 48.
That gives the Kings two more games to have Jones stay on his two-way contract before he is unable to suit up for the team. As Domantas Sabonis continues to work back from his hamstring injury, Jones is likely to be on the active roster tonight against the Phoenix Suns on the second night of a back-to-back.
Sacramento has an open-roster spot and can convert Jones to a full-time contract, which is something we've seen them do in the past. It worked wonders with Keon Ellis, who signed a 3-year $5.1 million contract that was for the remainder of last season, this season, and next, and is now a key contributor on a value contract for the Kings.
Jones has drastically exceeded expectations and deserves a chance to continue to grow with the Kings. It feels like a formality that is days away for Sacramento to announce Jones' conversion from two-way rookie to full-time NBA player.
