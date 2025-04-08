Kings Sign a Familiar Guard, per Insider
According to reports, the Sacramento Kings are bringing back a fan favorite and familiar face to the team. Guard Terence Davis, who has played most recently with the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League, will sign a contract to return to Sacramento, per Shams Charania.
"The Sacramento Kings are signing guard Terence Davis to a deal, sources tell ESPN. Davis, who played parts of three years in Sacramento from 2021-23, averaged 14.3 points on 40.2% 3-point shooting for the NBA G League's Wisconsin team this season," Charania posted on X.
Prior to his time with Wisconsin, Davis spent December 2023 and January of 2024 with the Rip City Remix (also of the G League). A ruptured Achilles tendon brought about an end to his season, as well as his tenure with Rip City.
Davis joined the Herd on October 28, 2024 and has played 30 games for the G League squad. In those games, Davis has averaged 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game to go along with his average of 14.3 points on 46.5% shooting (including 40.2% from three point range) in just over 26 minutes per game.
The Mississippi native and Ole Miss alum had signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in October of last year, but ultimately the Bucks did not include him on the roster to begin the season.
Kings fans will no doubt remember Davis as a fiery competitor, tenacious defender, and capable scorer off the bench in his time with Sacramento from the 2020-2021 season to the 2022-2023 campaign.
Davis scored a career-high 35 points for the Kings against the Detroit Pistons on January 19, 2022. A wrist injury and subsequent surgery ended his 2021-2022 season. Davis had several highlights for the original “Beam Team” in 2022-2023, including a season high 31 points against the Brooklyn Nets in November of 2022.
Davis also scored 14 points for the Kings in their pivotal Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2023 Playoffs. In July of 2023, Sacramento decided to renounce their rights to Davis and he became a free agent.
Judging by his time in Wisconsin, it would seem that Davis has fully recovered from the Achilles injury he suffered a couple of years ago. Fans may also be wondering if the Kings’ re-signing of Davis with just three regular season games left (and the potential of at least one play-in game) has anything to do with the calf injury that guard Malik Monk suffered in the game against Detroit on Monday night.
If Monk’s injury is more serious than initially thought, and he is forced to miss the rest of the Kings’ remaining games, Davis can provide a similar spark off the bench that Monk gives the team in his traditional role as sixth man.
During his previous stint (121 games in three partial seasons) with Sacramento, Davis averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 42.8 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from three point range. Although Davis did make some spot starts due to injuries, he was mostly used as a scorer and perimeter defender off the bench.
It will be interesting to see what kind of role Davis will play for the Kings over the next week or so. If Monk is, in fact, out, this could be a very important signing.