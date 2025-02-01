Kings-Thunder Injury Report: Jalen Williams Status Revealed
The Oklahoma City Thunder have undoubtedly been a top-two team in the NBA this season, but head into a tough matchup against the Sacramento Kings after losing two of their last three. OKC still sits comfortably in first place in the West, but the Kings could give them a good game on Saturday.
The Kings have lost three of their last four after it seemed like they finally found a rhythm, and now face their biggest test of the season on the road against the biggest threat in the conference. After Kings stars Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox were left out of the All-Star Game, Sacramento could be on a mission on Saturday.
Each team has released their injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Sacramento Kings:
None
Oklahoma City Thunder:
Alex Caruso - OUT (ankle)
Chet Holmgren - OUT (hip)
Ajay Mitchell - OUT (toe)
Nikola Topic - OUT (knee)
Jalen Williams - OUT (wrist)
The Thunder will be down a few key players, most notably Jalen Williams. The 23-year-old wing was just named to his first All-Star Game, averaging 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, and has been the perfect two-way complement to superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
OKC is pretty banged up compared to a fully healthy Kings squad, who has a perfect opportunity to pick up a huge road win over the top team in the West.
The Kings and Thunder tip off at 5 p.m. PST on Saturday in Oklahoma City.
