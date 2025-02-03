Inside The Kings

Kings-Timberwolves Injury Report: Anthony Edwards Status Revealed

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings have lost four of their last five games to fall to 24-24 on the season, but have officially entered a new era. The Kings traded away star guard De'Aaron Fox on Sunday, as it will be a very new-look team after seven years of him running the offense.

For their first test without Fox, the Kings travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. After a sluggish start to their season, the Timberwolves have turned things around by winning 10 of their last 15, including a five-game win streak that was broken by the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against the Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13)
Nov 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against the Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Kings and Timberwolves have each released their injury reports for Monday's matchup in Minnesota.

Sacramento Kings:

None

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Donte DiVincenzo - OUT (toe)

Anthony Edwards - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Julius Randle - OUT (groin)

Naz Reid - QUESTIONABLE (finger)

With Julius Randle already ruled out, the Timberwolves certainly want Anthony Edwards available to keep their offense afloat. All of their top four scorers are listed on Monday's injury report, as Minnesota eagerly waits to see if Edwards and Naz Reid will be able to suit up.

Sacramento's new additions of Zach LaVine and Sidy Cissoko from the De'Aaron Fox blockbuster will not be suiting up on Monday and will not be listed on the injury report until the trade is processed and official.

It would be great for the Kings to kick off their new era on a high note, but it will be a tough ask to go into Minnesota and steal a win.

The Kings and Timberwolves tip off at 5 p.m. PST in Minnesota on Monday.

