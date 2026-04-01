Two Players to Watch in Kings' Final Six Games

As the Sacramento Kings' season nears it's much-needed end, it may feel like there isn't much left to watch for in games that feel like a formality at this point. Part of that is because the Kings are 19-57 and are in a tight race at the bottom of the standings, but it's also becuase they don't have any young blossoming stars that are breaking out at the end of the year.

The closest candidate is second-round pick Maxime Raynaud, who continues his breakout stretch at the tail end of the season, but even Raynaud isn't currently projecting to be a perenial All-Star at this point in his career.

The lack of future star talent, along with all the injuries, has sapped the Kings of the most exciting parts of the end of a season for losing teams, but that doesn't mean there aren't still storylines to keep an eye on as the year draws to a close.

Dylan Cardwell

Dylan Cardwell, an undrafted rookie, quickly became a fan favorite in Sacramento not only for his show of emotion and engagement with the crowd, but also his stellar play on the court, particularly on the defensive end of the ball.

He's a true rim-protecting big man, the likes the Kings haven't had for years, if ever. He may not bring much on the offensive side of the ball, but his ability to defend the rim gives him the potential to be a game-changer on that end of the court alone.

Dylan Cardwell has been fun.



10 PTS | 3 REB | 1 BLK | 5/6 FG | 12 MINpic.twitter.com/om1AxTxgRS — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) October 9, 2025

While Cardwell stole storylines all season on his way to earning a raise from his two-way contract to a standard NBA deal, he's struggled a bit since his return from injury. In the nine games since he made his way back to the court, he's averaged 4.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.4 blocks on 47.2% shooting from the field.

It may not seem like it at first glance, but that's a pretty steep drop-off for Cardwell. In his first 29 games of the year, he averaged 5.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks on 59.8% shooting from the field. The numbers don't change a ton, but the block rate and efficiency are dramtically different.

He's not getting to shots like he was on defense before the injury, and he's not converting at nearly the same rate. Ankle injuries can be difficult to come back from, so it's possible he's still a step or two slower than he was before he got hurt, but I'll be keeping an eye on Cardwell to see if he can rediscover some of his pre-injury magic over the last handful of games.

Daeqwon Plowden

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden (29) sets the play while defended by Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Terance Mann (14) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

In a similar fashion to Cardwell, Daeqwon Plowden, a fellow two-way player, has impressed with his late-season opportunity. Unfortunately for Plowden, the season is near it's end, so he won't get the same contract conversion that Cardwell did in the middle of the year. But Plowden is lining himself up nicely for a big raise this offseason.

In the last 11 games, the 27-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 steals on 45.6% from the field and 37.3% from three. Those are legitimate NBA numbers, and it's not a small sample size either.

Plowden is averaging 31.1 minutes per game over the stretch and has become a huge part of what the Kings are doing. He provides energy, hustle, and most importantly, a consistent three-point shot. Everyone in the organization seems to love what Plowden brings to the court, and while his path to a rotational spot next year, for the Kings or another team, is still an uphill climb, a strong final six games of the season could be just what he needs to solidify another shot in the NBA next season.