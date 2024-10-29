Kings vs. Jazz Game Preview: By The Numbers

#’Z for Nerds - Kings Vs. Jazz



1. Feast on Off Reb & 2nd Chance Pts



2. Jazz allow most Assists in the league



3. Get in the paint. Kings RA FG% is great and Jazz RA Opp FG% is a weakness



4. Keep shooting from the corners. Kings 51.7% Corner 3P% and Jazz allow 13.7 (2nd) Att/Gm pic.twitter.com/0A38RgfNLw