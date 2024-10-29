Kings vs. Jazz Game Preview: By The Numbers
After getting their first win on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sacramento Kings head to Salt Lake City to face the winless Utah Jazz. While Utah has struggled so far this season, the Kings need to take care of business on the second night of a back-to-back.
Game Details: 6:00 pm PT, Tuesday, October 29th @ Utah Jazz, Full Preview Numbers Below
Utah has struggled on both ends of the floor this season with the 28th-ranked defense and worst offense in the league. Individually, Lauri Markkanen has continued to shine with 21.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He’s hitting his threes at a 47.1 percent clip, but struggling inside the arc with a 30 percent two-point field goal percentage.
For the Kings, they should finally be able to get on track on the offensive glass as the Jazz allow 15 offensive rebounds per game, second most in the league. That leads to 24.7 second-chance points per game, most in the Association.
Sacramento had nine offensive rebounds last night against the Blazers, doubling their total on the season, but haven’t had a breakout game on the boards yet.
Crashing the offensive glass is also a strength of the Jazz, as they average 14.3 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points per game, good for sixth and ninth in the league, respectively.
That officially makes second-chance points the swing stat of the game. While the Jazz struggle on offense and defense, they could sneak out their first win if they outhustle the Kings for extra possessions.
An area that the Kings should be able to take advantage of is moving the ball. Utah struggles with limiting opponents' assists, giving up 30 per game for the most in the league. The Kings are averaging 26 assists per contest, 12th most, but were at 28.3 last season. That assist number should continue to climb as the offense meshes throughout the season.
While Sacramento has a 1-2 record, you can see the roster coming together slowly but surely. Monday night was a great step in the right direction that should hopefully continue tonight.
