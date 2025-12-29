Two Kings Stars Linked to Potential Bucks Trade

It is no secret that Giannis Antetokounmpo's time with the Milwaukee Bucks could be nearing its end, but the franchise would be dumb to let him walk without a fight. The Bucks are undoubtedly going to entice the two-time MVP to stay, and they can do so by trading for another star to build around him.

The Sacramento Kings are arguably the NBA's top sellers this season, with nearly everybody on their roster available for trade. This makes the Kings a prime trade partner for a team like the Bucks, and two names have come up as potential targets for Milwaukee: Zach LaVine and Malik Monk.

ESPN's Jamal Collier reports that the Bucks have had conversations about targeting one of those two Kings guards.

"In the meantime, multiple team and league sources say the team has been active in pursuing the trade market, engaging in internal conversations about, among others, Sacramento's Zach LaVine, whom they have had interest in and chances to acquire in the past, and Malik Monk, as well as Portland's Jerami Grant," Collier wrote.

Bucks eyeing Monk and LaVine

LaVine has been a reported Bucks target for a while now, and outside of his atrocious contract, he would be a great fit in Milwaukee. LaVine has proven that he can be an elite offensive weapon, and Antetokounmpo needs a legitimate co-star next to him if the Bucks want to actually compete.

Monk, on the other hand, is a very talented player but has not shown that he is capable of truly taking the Bucks to the next level. Monk's best role is a sixth man, and while it would help the Bucks to still have a player of his caliber in the second unit, that does not elevate them enough to keep Antetokounmpo happy.

On the Kings' side, there is no reason for them to be super stingy when trying to offload either LaVine or Monk. Unfortunately, the Bucks do not have many valuable assets to exchange, but these are two low-value players, and the Kings are lucky that any team is interested in them.

Still, with February's trade deadline over a month away, plenty can change on both sides. However, all signs are pointing toward the Bucks at least attempting to trade for one of these two Kings guards, as keeping their superstar forward pleased is their top priority moving forward, and acquiring LaVine or Monk could put a band-aid on their relationship.

