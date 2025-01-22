Kings-Warriors Injury Report: Draymond Green Status Revealed
The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors have had a rivalry brewing since their meeting in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, but the series has been unexpectedly lopsided recently. The Kings have beaten the Warriors in four consecutive meetings, the last two being by an average margin of 27 points.
The Kings and Warriors will meet again on Wednesday night, setting up a huge matchup for both California squads.
The Kings have won 10 of their last 11 games, looking to continue their hot streak on Wednesday night. The Warriors, on the other hand, have not been as hot. Golden State have won just three of their last eight and are coming off a 40-point loss against the Boston Celtics.
These two rivals are riding very different trends heading into Wednesday's meeting, which could mean fans are in for a good one.
Both teams have released their injury reports ahead of the divisional matchup.
Sacramento Kings:
Colby Jones - OUT (G League)
Golden State Warriors:
Kyle Anderson - OUT (hip)
Draymond Green - OUT (calf)
Jonathan Kuminga - OUT (ankle)
Gary Payton II - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Brandin Podziemski - OUT (abdomen)
The Warriors will be missing a few significant players, as Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski are all ruled out. Golden State's depth will be a serious concern on Wednesday night, especially going against a fully-healthy Kings squad.
Sacramento not dealing with any injuries at this point of the season is massive, especially heading into a pivotal home matchup against their in-state rivals.
The Kings and Warriors tip off at 7 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Wednesday and will be broadcasted on ESPN.
