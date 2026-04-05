Suns vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 5

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have an outside shot at the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, but they’re likely going to end up in the No. 7 spot ahead of the play-in tournament.

On Easter Sunday, the Suns are massive favorites on the road against the Chicago Bulls, who were blown out by the New York Knicks on Friday night and are in full tank mode with just a few games left in the regular season.

Phoenix is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, and it would love to turn things around ahead of the play-in tournament where it could have a couple of tough matchups to get into the playoff field.

The Bulls are just 5-17 since the All-Star break, so this is a very winnable matchup for Phoenix, especially with Dillon Brooks (hand) back in the lineup.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Sunday’s afternoon battle.

Suns vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns -9.5 (-115)

Bulls +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Suns: -485

Bulls: +370

Total

236.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Suns vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 4

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, CHSN

Suns record: 42-35

Bulls record: 29-48

Suns vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Amir Coffey -- questionable

Haywood Highsmith -- out

Bulls Injury Report

Josh Giddey -- questionable

Zach Collins -- out

Noa Essengue -- out

Lachlan Olbrich -- probable

Nick Richards -- questionable

Collin Sexton -- probable

Anfernee Simons -- out

Jalen Smith -- out

Suns vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are suggestions based on past player performance.

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Booker OVER Assists

This season, Booker is averaging 6.0 assists per game, but he could be averaging a lot more based on his potential assist numbers. Booker is averaging 12.3 potential assists per game, and that number held pretty steady in March (12.0 per game).

Chicago is one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 28th in the league in opponent assists per game and opponent points per game. The Bulls have also given up at least 124 points in each of their last seven games.

Booker had six dimes in a loss to Chicago earlier this season, and I think he’s going to be around six to eight dimes in this matchup.

Suns vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

I’m going to fade the Chicago defense on Sunday after it gave up 78 first-half points in a blowout loss to the Knicks on Friday.

The Bulls have allowed at least 124 points in seven straight games and are now allowing 121.6 points per game in the 2025-26 season.

That sets up well for the Suns, who have a little more offensive firepower with Brooks back in action from his hand injury. Phoenix has cleared this line in three of its last five games, though it ranks just 19th in the NBA in offensive rating since the All-Star break.

Not only are the Bulls a bad defensive team, but they are No. 1 in the NBA in pace since the All-Star break, which leads to a bunch of high-scoring games. I’d much rather take the Suns’ team total than bet on them to cover in this game since they’ve been shaky over their last 10 (3-7).

Pick: Suns Team Total OVER 122.5 (-126 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.