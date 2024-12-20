LeBron James' Final Injury Status for Lakers-Kings
The Sacramento Kings have needed to find their rhythm from a couple of seasons ago, as they continue to slide down the Western Conference standings and out of the playoff picture. While there is still a lot of basketball left to be played in the season, it will be hard to climb back up if they keep dropping games.
The Kings have a huge test on Thursday night, hosting the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers. The Kings are looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, and picking up a win over the team from Hollywood would be a significant confidence booster.
Sacramento has been a bit banged up this week, with Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, and Trey Lyles all having injury designations heading into Thursday's matchup, Luckily for the Kings, Sabonis, Murray, and Huerter will all be good to go, but Lyles will remain sidelined.
The Lakers are also banged up, as their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis each have injury designations for Thursday's game in Sacramento. James was granted a "questionable" status, but that has since been upgraded to "probable," joining Davis.
With the star duo likely to suit up on Thursday, the Kings will certainly have their hands full trying to contain the All-NBA performers.
The Kings have already lost to the Lakers once this season, where James and Davis combined for 63 points. Sacramento beat LA in each of their four meetings last season and are looking to find that dominance again on Thursday.
The Kings and Lakers tip off in Sacramento at 7 pm PT on Thursday.
