NBA Insider Makes Bold Dennis Schroder Hall of Fame Prediction
Manufacturing optimism can be difficult for Sacramento Kings supporters. The team that languished in the lottery for almost two decades now finds itself stuck in a new normal: being just good enough to be competitive but nowhere near championship contention. The draft and free agency provide momentary cause for celebration, only to fizzle into more disappointment.
Unpacking all of the problems with the Kings may be a nearly impossible task. However, the newest King, who has yet to play a game with the team, is having quite the summer abroad.
Schroder shines at EuroBasket
Reaching a level of play he seems to find every time he suits up for his native Germany, Dennis Schroder is having another impressive summer with the German National Team. He is currently competing at EuroBasket, starring as a do-it-all point guard while competing against NBA stars including Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, and has led Germany to the semifinals of the tournament.
Perhaps the Kings overpaid when they signed Schroder to a three-year, $45 million deal earlier this summer. Regardless, that hasn’t stopped Schroder from showing out for Germany. Thus far, Schroder has averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in the tournament. He’s grabbing the attention of many in the basketball world, with at least one basketball insider believing Schroder has a Hall of Fame resume were he to win the 2025 EuroBasket and be named MVP of the tournament.
Is Schroder a Hall of Famer?
Having already won a Gold Medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, in which he was named MVP, Schroder is now in a position to repeat the achievement at a different tournament only two years later. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps believes that would be enough to get Schroder into the Hall of Fame:
"Dennis Schroder is going to make the Hall of Fame, and I think he's definitely going to make the Hall of Fame if they win this tournament, which is going to cause people to go berserk. It's a World Basketball Hall of Fame of all levels," Bontemps wrote.
"When you look at Dennis Schroder's international career, I think if they win this tournament, he's going to make the Hall of Fame eventually as an international entry, which will, I'm sure, cause people to go crazy. But he's got a pretty damn good international resume if they win this thing."
Youth may be overrated as the 31-year-old Schroder continues to age like wine. While his NBA resume may be underwhelming, Schroder is putting together one of the best international tournament resumes ever. While there was initial sticker shock when the Kings signed Schroder, perhaps his best play is yet to come, if his international performances are any indication.