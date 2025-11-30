Kings Announce Injury Update for Dennis Schroder Before Grizzlies Game

The Sacramento Kings' biggest move in the 2025 offseason was acquiring Dennis Schroder, signing the veteran point guard to a three-year contract worth $44.4 million.

However, just 12 games into his Kings tenure, Schroder was already benched in favor of Russell Westbrook. This was a blessing in disguise, though, as Schroder has been much more effective off the bench.

Now, Schroder is dealing with an injury that has caused him to miss the Kings' last two games, and the team released a statement about his status.

"Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder underwent an MRI that revealed a mild right hip flexor strain," the Kings announced on Saturday. "Schroder will be listed as questionable for tomorrow's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies and considered day-to-day."

Through six games off the bench this season, Schroder has averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.7% from deep. All of Schroder's numbers have improved since being moved to the second unit, and the Kings certainly want him healthy again to continue leading their bench's offense.

Schroder is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, and we have to wait to see whether he will miss his third consecutive game or return to action for this must-win matchup for Sacramento.

Even though the 32-year-old guard has not been as impactful as the team likely expected when signing him to a $44 million deal, it would help to have him on the floor, especially against a feisty Grizzlies team where the Kings will need an extra ball-handler available.

Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

If Schroder has to miss another game, many fans would prefer the Kings to give rookie guard Nique Clifford some extended minutes in place of the veteran. However, Clifford has logged just 15 total minutes over the last two games, despite Schroder being sidelined.

The Kings and Grizzlies are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Sunday, and the team will be monitoring Schroder's status leading up to the must-win matchup after two consecutive losses.

