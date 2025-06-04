No One Is Safe: Scott Perry’s Kings Era Could Resemble His Knicks Reset
As we sit and wait for the NBA finals to begin, we're left in the dead part of the NBA offseason. For the Sacramento Kings, front offices and coaching changes have been announced, but from a player perspective, we're fully engaged in hypothetical trades and free agent signings.
Taking a step back from the fun what-ifs, let's take a look at the last time that the Kings' new General Manager, Scott Perry, took over a franchise in the New York Knicks. Perry took over the Knicks' front office in the 2017 offseason and inherited a roster of 15 players, and it didn't take him long to make his mark.
For this exercise, let's break down the timeline into categories of offseason and in-season moves, starting with Perry's initial 2017 offseason.
In that first offseason, four of the 15 players were free agents; Derrick Rose, Sasha Vujačić, Justin Holiday, and Ron Baker. The only one of the four to return was second year guard Baker. Another three players were waived (Marshall Plumlee, Maurice Ndour, and Chasson Randle), and Carmelo Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
That means that in the first few months of Perry's tenure, seven of the original 15 players were gone.
In the 2017-18 season, another two players were lost, with Mindaugas Kuzminskas getting waived and Willy Hernangómez getting traded. Nine of 15 gone before the end of Perry's first season.
In the 2018 offseason, another two were gone with Joakim Noah getting waived and Kyle O'Quinn leaving in free agency. A little over a year into Perry's tenure, 11 of 15 gone.
Moving into the 2018-19 season, another three were moved, with Baker getting waived, and Courtney Lee and Kristaps Porziņģis being traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
That left just one of the original 15 players left on the roster to finish out Perry's second season: Lance Thomas. And Thomas didn't last long after that, as he was waived in the 2019 offseason.
That means that in two seasons, Perry completely turned over the Knicks roster. Every single player he inherited was gone.
Obviously, the circumstances were different in New York than they are in Sacramento. The Knicks went through a complete tear-down, winning 29 games in the 2017-18 season and 17 in the 2018-19 season.
I doubt the Kings will bottom out like that, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see a similar trend for Perry in how much he turns over the Kings roster.
He has the ability to get started with that transition this offseason, as the Kings have five free agents in Trey Lyles, Jake LaRavia, Doug McDermott, Jae Crowder, and Markelle Fultz. They also have options or non-guarantees on Keon Ellis, Isaac Jones, and Terence Davis.
Keon Ellis will likely return, but outside of LaRavia and Jones, and maybe Lyles, I'd be surprised if anyone else was in a Kings uniform again next season.
All of this is to say, don't get attached to any singular player left over from Monte McNair's tenure with the Kings. There's no guarantee that Perry will feel the same way about players like Keegan Murray, Devin Carter, or even stars in Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis.
I doubt the turnover will be as quick as it was in New York, but I expect this roster to be reshaped to fit Perry's vision. In New York, that reshaping of the roster resulted in continued success that the Knicks are still benefiting from, and now we have to hope the same happens in Sacramento.