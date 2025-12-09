NBA Insiders Reveal Kings' Mindset in Trade Talks

It is no secret around the NBA that the Sacramento Kings are looking to shake things up ahead of February's trade deadline, but how much are they willing to blow it up?

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Kings are entering trade season with the mindset that nearly everyone on the roster is available.

"The Kings and first-year general manager Scott Perry are using this season as a patient evaluation campaign, trying to build a gritty culture. They are open-minded about trade talks throughout the roster, sources said. Teams are monitoring veterans Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, along with 25-year-old guard Keon Ellis," Charania wrote.

New Kings GM Scott Perry has his hands full in his first season with the franchise, as the only legitimate way to turn this team around is to enter a rebuild. However, is the Kings' owner, Vivek Ranadive, willing to enter a rebuild? NBA insider Sam Amick recently joined the Run It Back show and talked about where Perry stands in trying to convince Ranadive that this process will take a few years.

"Vivek Ranadive is an extremely involved owner, I think to a negative degree with this franchise. Right now, GM Scott Perry is trying to keep him at bay and convince him that this might take three, four, five years to turn around," Amick said.

As the Kings reportedly shop stars like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, it becomes clear that they are gearing up for a rebuild, but the priority should be to get valuable, young assets in return.

The most valuable asset that the Kings currently have is their 2026 first-round pick, and this is a year where the Kings cannot afford to miss on that pick. Of course, it is the right move to enter a rebuild, but who are the Kings building around? Keegan Murray is already 25 years old, they are reportedly shopping Keon Ellis, and they certainly still need to see much more from rookies Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud.

The Kings are in a bad position regardless of which direction they go, but it is promising that they are "open-minded about trade talks throughout the roster," as this is no time for the franchise to get stingy.

Talks will continue to heat up past December 15, when most restrictions are lifted around the league, but the Kings are showing all the signs of a team getting ready for a rebuild.

