Predicting Kings' De'Aaron Fox Stats for the 2024-25 Season
The Sacramento Kings were not represented in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, but their star tandem of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis proved to the league that they should have been there.
Fox averaged 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, and a league-high 2.0 steals per game with a career-high three-point volume but did not get nearly enough recognition from the NBA. The 26-year-old point guard got the All-Star and All-NBA Third Team nod a season prior, but his improved 2023-24 season went unnoticed.
What will De'Aaron Fox have to do next season to get back into All-Star conversations and help lead the Kings back into the playoffs?
De'Aaron Fox's predicted stat line for the 2024-25 NBA season:
26.0 points per game
5.5 assists per game
4.0 rebounds per game
1.6 steals per game
0.4 blocks per game
2.5 turnovers per game
49.0/37.5/78.0 shooting splits
The most significant effect on Fox's production next season will be the addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who theoretically should take some of the offensive load off Fox's shoulders.
Fox is significantly more effective when playing with star teammate Domantas Sabonis, as his points per game increase from 18.8 without him to 25.9 with. Adding a third star next to the Sacramento duo should put less pressure on Fox to score, but it should not influence his production too much.
The presence of DeRozan should help Fox's shooting numbers, as having another creator on the perimeter will make for easier shots and better opportunities in the offense. Fox attempted a career-high 7.8 threes per game last season, but as a player who is much more productive when getting to the rim, that number needs to get down to around 6.0 or less.
Fox averages 6.1 assists per game throughout his career, but his playmaking production has taken a hit since the Sabonis blockbuster in early 2022. Now playing next to DeRozan and Sabonis, Fox will see fewer assist opportunities.
This predicted stat line probably will not land Fox another All-Star appearance, but it is what the Kings need from him to get back in the postseason.
