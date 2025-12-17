Ranking The Likelihood Of Kings Players Being Traded

With December 15th behind us, trade season is officially underway. And for the Sacramento Kings, who sit at a disappointing 6-20 and 13th in the Western Conference, all eyes are on the upcoming trade market for the Kings' veterans.

Nearly all of the veterans on the team have been connected to one rumor or another. Domantas Sabonis has been linked to the Toronto Raptors , Zach LaVine to the Milwaukee Bucks , Dennis Schröder to the New York Knicks , and DeMar DeRozan to the Los Angeles Clippers.

While one or more could be on the move, it doesn't stop there, as rumors will surely continue to swirl around almost everyone on the team. With that in mind, let's rank the Kings' key players' likelihood of being traded by the February 5th deadline.

1. DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan gets the nod at the top of the list for two reasons. He's the most reasonable contract to trade, sitting at $24.8 million this year, and he's also a sure-fire hall-of-famer who deserves better than being stuck on the Kings for the rest of the season.

Likelihood of Being Traded: 8.5/10

2. Dennis Schröder

Schröder was brought in as the top free agent acquisition for Scott Perry and the Kings, but after a training camp where everyone was raving about him, he was quickly demoted to the backup point guard spot. Schröder has the unique ability to either start or come off the bench, which should make moving him easier. His $14.1 million deal isn't great, but it also doesn't break the bank either in today's NBA landscape. It's possible Schröder and his camp push for a deal that would get him to a contender or better role as well, which helps him land at the number two spot on the list.

Likelihood of Being Traded: 7.5/10

3. Zach LaVine

Dec 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach Lavine (8) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Even with his large contract, a breakup between the Kings and LaVine feels inevitable. He doesn't appear happy to be here, and out of all the Kings players, he is the best pure scorer on the team. That's an easy sell to a team desperate to bring in help (looking at you, Milwaukee).

Likelihood of Being Traded: 7/10

4. Malik Monk

Malik Monk was the center of the trade rumors from the offseason, from both the sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons to the Jonathan Kuminga saga with the Golden State Warriors. But no deal came to fruition, and Monk is back in his role off the bench for Sacramento. Unlike the other veterans on the team, the trade rumors around him have been quiet, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they picked up as the deadline approaches and a team looks to bring scoring and facilitating in off the bench.

Likelihood of Being Traded: 6.5/10

5. Keon Ellis

Keon Ellis is a fan favorite in Sacramento thanks to his highlight-worthy defense and ability to knock down the three, but he hasn't been able to crack the rotation as many have hoped in his fourth NBA season. At $2.3 million this season, he's one of the best value contracts in the league. If the Kings are getting any sense that he might not resign with them this offseason, they should do what they can to get a pick or assets back for the talented defender.

Likelihood of Being Traded: 6/10

6. Domantas Sabonis

Of the Kings' three main stars (LaVine, DeRozan, and Sabonis), Domantas' contract may be the most difficult to move with two guaranteed years left on his deal. LaVine's contract often gets discusses as one of the worst in the league, but with just one year left on his deal, it should be getting easier to move him.

But at the same time, Sabonis is an All-NBA caliber player that can elevate an offense in the right system, which is hard to say no to for any price. He seems happy to be here as the Kings move forward, but it could be the Kings that decide a split is best and move on from the talented center.

Likelihood of Being Traded: 5.5/10

7. Devin Carter

Devin Carter is one of the hardest players to nail down on the roster. Not only because it feels like he's not in the Kings' future plans, but also because he likely has little to no trade value around the league. He's still young enough, though, that a team could take the chance on him reaching his potential that led him to be the 13th pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Likelihood of Being Traded: 5/10

8. Russell Westbrook

Dec 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) dribbles towards the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Everyone in Sacramento seems to love Russell Westbrook. He was a late addition to the team, but he has taken over as the starting point guard, and it doesn't look like anyone else is claiming that spot anytime soon. Another team could rent him out for the rest of the season, though, which wouldn't be the worst case for the future hall-of-famer if he does get moved to a contender. But Scott Perry and the front office seem to love what he's bringing on and off the court.

Likelihood of Being Traded: 4/10

9. Drew Eubanks

If the Kings really want to get into asset collection mode, they could look at trading Eubanks to a team looking for help at the backup center spot. Though he's currently injured, Eubanks has been a solid backup center for the Kings. He's not going to steal the spotlight, but he can provide a solid 15-20 minutes for a team in need.

Likelihood of Being Traded: 4/10

10. Precious Achiuwa

The same can be said about Achiuwa if the Kings really want to start from scratch. Though he was the last player to sign with the team, Achiuwa has been great in Sacramento, averaging 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. He's just 26 years old though, and feels like the type of player the Kings would like to stick around not only for this year, but the future as well.

Likelihood of Being Traded: 3/10

11. Keegan Murray

Murray may not be lighting the world on fire since returning from injury this season, but he's still one of, if not the only, true building blocks the Kings have. Unless the offer is one they can't afford to say no to, expect to continue hearing chants of 'Keegan' 'Murray' in the Golden 1 Center for the remainder of the season and beyond.

Likelihood of Being Traded: 2/10

12/13. Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud

Likewise for Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud. Neither (currently) project to be true stars, but both appear to have floors of at least solid rotational players. On rookie scale contracts, neither make sense to trade in any capacity for Sacramento, especially given their ties to Scott Perry as his first draft picks.

Likelihood of Being Traded: 1/10

